Lifespan taps ex-Tufts executive to lead R.I. Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital

PROVIDENCE — Lifespan Corp., Rhode Island’s largest health care system, announced Monday that Dr. Saul N. Weingart will take over as the new president of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Dr. John Murphy, who was then Lifespan’s executive vice president of physician affairs, postponed his planned retirement to serve as interim president from January through November of last year while a search was conducted. Todd Conklin, Lifespan’s chief operating officer, took over as acting president for the last two months, according to company spokeswoman Christina O’Reilly.

Weingart, who brings 25 years of experience in medicine and health care administration to Lifespan, comes from Tufts Medical Center and Tufts Children’s Hospital in Boston, where he served as the chief medical officer and senior vice president of medical affairs.

There, he led the response to COVID-19, managed the hospital board of trustees’ quality committee and annual goal-setting process, and oversaw the expansion of a specialty pharmacy, palliative care and addiction psychiatry programs, according to a news release.

“Dr. Weingart’s experience and record of accomplishments at top-notch health care institutions is a tremendous asset to Lifespan as we look to further elevate Rhode Island Hospital’s national profile as a leading academic medical center,” said Dr. Timothy J. Babineau, Lifespan’s chief executive. “Dr. Weingart is joining Lifespan at a pivotal time for health care in Rhode Island and nationally, and I am very pleased to welcome him into this vital leadership role.”

In addition, Weingart was a professor of medicine and public health at Tufts University School of Medicine.

Prior to joining Tufts, Weingart spent nine years at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as the vide president for Quality and Patient Safety.

