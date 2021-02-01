Major nor’easter arrives in New England

The National Weather Service projects most of Massachusetts will get between 7 and 15 inches of snow except on Cape Cod and the Islands where snow will mix with rain, reducing snowfall totals.

The storm is expected to strengthen by the afternoon and intensify further overnight into Tuesday, leaving large portions of the state blanked with a foot of snow or more. Boston is expected to get between 6 and 9 inches before the storm fades.

A major nor’easter is crawling into Massachusetts Monday morning, leading to school closures and forcing schedule changes just as the first high-volume COVID-19 vaccination effort gets underway.

Forecasters caution that the timing of the more intense storm could impact the Monday evening commute.

The storm is already having an impact on Massachusetts - the Boston Public Health Commission cancelled vaccinations planned for the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury. All appointments will be rescheduled to next Monday, Feb. 8.

Gov. Baker is urging the public to stay off the roads even as vaccination centers at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and Fenway Park in Boston open at 8 a.m. - an hour early - to start the process as soon as possible. Baker plans a storm update at 11 a.m. Monday.

Other government impacts include state courts closing at 1 p.m. Monday, non-essential state employees not being required to report to work, and snow emergencies and resulting parking bans declared in Boston and other municipalities.

There is one exception for state employees - Registry of Motor Vehicles workers are required to show up and will be sent home at noon, according to the Baker administration.

Colleges and schools are closing early, or shifting to complete remote learning program, and in some places shutting down in the traditional way for snow storms - an actual snow day with no classes. Meanwhile, some school districts are already announcing closures for Tuesday.

MassDOT will put 3,900 snow clearing pieces of machinery on state highways Monday and will close the HOV lane on the Southeast Expressway during the evening commute.

The MBTA said it will replace its 60-foot long, articulated buses running on routes with standard 40-foot buses and will suspend service on the Mattapan Trolley, a branch of the Red Line, at 3 p.m. Buses will be used instead, the T said.

The T promised to update its Winter Weather page and also urged travelers to plan for longer commutes and to follow two Twitter accounts, @mbta and @mbta_CR for service updates.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





