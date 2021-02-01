Marshfield woman ordered held without bail in slaying of husband

A Marshfield woman accused of murdering her husband was ordered held without bail Monday during a brief court proceeding that was abruptly canceled last week when she collapsed and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital.
Christine Ricci is charged with murder for allegedly twice stabbing her husband, Michael Ricci, in the chest inside the Moraine Street home where the couple had engaged in a series of verbal and physical confrontations over the years, Plymouth Assistant District Attorney Shanan Buckingham said in court.
Michael Ricci, 51, a 27-year-veteran of the Boston Fire Department, was found lying on the floor of the couple’s home Thursday afternoon and was rushed to the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth where he was later pronounced dead, according to Buckingham and the fire department.
Buckingham also said that 46-year-old Christine Ricci has battled mental health issues, but the prosecutor did not specify what kind of medical treatment she underwent following her collapse in Plymouth District Court on Friday. Buckingham asked that Ricci be ordered held without bail, citing the murder charge she faces and history of mental health concerns.
The couple’s children told law enforcement they witnessed mutual verbal and physical abuse between their parents over the years, the Globe reported last week.
Christine Ricci’s defense attorney did not challenge the request by Cruz’s office.
Plymouth District Court Judge Franco J. Gobourne ordered Ricci held without bail on the single charge of murder Ricci currently faces. She is due back in court March 1.
