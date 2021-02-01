Mass. man, Conn. woman injured in separate snowmobile crashes in Bartlett, N.H.

Joseph Cochran, a 57-year-old man from Chelsea, was thrown from a borrowed snowmobile while taking a turn along the Stanley Brook Trail on Saturday around 1 p.m., officials said in a statement.

A Massachusetts man and a Connecticut woman were injured in separate snowmobile crashes in Bartlett, N.H., over the weekend, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

A 60-year-old Connecticut woman was injured when her snowmobile crashed into a tree, officials said.

People with Cochran were able to transport him back to town, where he was treated for injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, officials said. He was later taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., for additional care.

On Sunday, 60-year-old Dorothy Seitz, of Colchester, Conn., accelerated rapidly while taking a left turn on a rented snowmobile and crashed into a tree along the Lower Haystack Trail around 11 a.m., officials said.

Seitz suffered injuries to her head and both wrists, officials said. She was taken to an ambulance on a rescue sled and treated at Memorial Hospital. Further information on her condition was not immediately available.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.