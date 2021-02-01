Massachusetts school cancellations and delays

A nor’easter is barreling down on Massachusetts, threatening to bring more than a foot of snow to the Boston area beginning Monday afternoon. As a result, school districts are already starting to announce cancellations and early dismissals for Monday and Tuesday.
Please note, the list below may not be a complete list of cancellations in the area. If you know of a school district not listed here, please let us know at snowalerts@globe.com.
Cancellations
Framingham Public Schools canceled Tuesday, Feb. 2
Silver Lake Regional School District
Early Release
Boston Public Schools, (2 1/2 hour early dismissal Monday, Feb. 1, and Tuesday, Feb. 2)
Pentucket Regional School District (2 hours early)
Shrewsbury (Shrewsbury High School: 11:00 a.m., Sherwood & Oak Middle Schools: 11:35 a.m., Coolidge, Floral Street, Paton, & Spring Street Schools: 12:15 p.m., Beal Early Childhood Center: 12:30 p.m., Parker Road Preschool & Little Colonials: Morning sessions will be held as usual, afternoon preschool sessions are canceled)
Stoughton (O’Donnell Middle School and Stoughton High School will release at 11:30 a.m. Elementary schools will release at 12:20 p.m. Jones Preschool will release after morning session at 11 a.m.)