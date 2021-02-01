Seniors offered free rides to vaccination sites

Mystic Valley Elder Services is now providing free transportation to local COVID-19 vaccination sites for older residents that need it.

The Malden-based agency recently began offering the service to residents 60 years and older in its 11-community region who have no other means to get to the locations. Residents ride to their destinations in taxis provided by local cab companies hired as vendors by the agency.

The transportation is available only to vaccination sites located near to the resident’s home. Users need to book their own vaccination appointments. When riding in the cabs, they are required to wear masks.