Seven hikers, including four Mass. residents, treated for hypothermia after getting lost on N.H. mountain

Seven hikers, including four Massachusetts residents, were rushed off Mount Chocorua in New Hampshire and treated for hypothermia Saturday after they got lost while descending the mountain, according to officials.
The hikers reached the summit earlier in the day but took a wrong turn on their way down the Champney Falls Trail, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.
One hiker, Daniel Rivers, 25, of Cambridge, separated from the group and called emergency responders around 6:30 p.m., according to the statement.
Rescue crews met the other six hikers along the Bolles Trail and assisted them down the remainder of the path, the statement said. Once at the bottom, they were treated for hypothermia and transported around the mountain and back to their vehicles.
According to the statement, the group included David Kaufman, 27, and Andres Erbsen, 26, from Cambridge; Joshua Himmelforb, 33, from Somerville; Lauren Tang, 23, from New York; Lauren Ten Cate, 24, from Los Alamos, N.M.; and Abby Golub, 28, from Burlington, Vt..
Officials warned hikers to take extreme caution during the winter and urged them to carry emergency equipment.
“One wrong decision can have catastrophic consequences and one must be prepared with micro-spikes, snowshoes, extra clothing, food, water, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants and a knife,” the statement said.