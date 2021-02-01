Seven hikers, including four Mass. residents, treated for hypothermia after getting lost on N.H. mountain

Seven hikers, including four Massachusetts residents, were rushed off Mount Chocorua in New Hampshire and treated for hypothermia Saturday after they got lost while descending the mountain, according to officials.

The hikers reached the summit earlier in the day but took a wrong turn on their way down the Champney Falls Trail, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

One hiker, Daniel Rivers, 25, of Cambridge, separated from the group and called emergency responders around 6:30 p.m., according to the statement.