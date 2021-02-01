Snow was Raimondo’s first big test as R.I.’s governor. Now it might be her last

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think the best part of wearing masks is that I can talk to myself with no one noticing. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 114,438 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 550 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2.9 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 17 percent. The state announced 10 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,154. There were 324 people in the hospital, and 66,778 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Governor Gina Raimondo sure knows how to go out with a bang.

Rhode Island and the rest of the region is expected to get walloped by a snowstorm that will begin this morning and has already forced many school districts to move to distance learning. Raimondo has also banned all tractor-trailers, except those carrying emergency supplies, from traveling on state roads.

With Raimondo expected to be confirmed as US Commerce secretary by the end of the week, today’s snow might end up being her final test as governor. (I checked, and Raimondo is not handing this one off to Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee.)

A snowstorm would be a fitting end to Raimondo’s tenure, especially since she was tested by a blizzard only a few weeks into the job back in 2015. Much of the state was hit with more than two feet of snow, and back then, students were allowed to enjoy snow days.

While Monday’s storm isn’t expected to be nearly as bad as the blizzard of 2015, it’s worth noting that Raimondo was widely praised for her handling of that storm, and it largely set the tone for snow response over the last six years.

At the time, the Washington, D.C.-based Brookings Institution said the response to the storm from newcomer Governors Raimondo and Charlie Baker (in Massachusetts), along with veterans Andrew Cuomo (in New York) and Daniel Malloy (in Connecticut), proved that natural disasters are often the “rare events when public expectations of their government are actually met.”

”Despite differences in experience and in background, despite hailing from different parties, despite serving populations and geographic areas large and small, these governors responded in similar, effective ways,” wrote John Hudak, the deputy director at Brookings’ Center for Effective Public Management.

Since it’s only Feb. 1, there’s a good chance that we’ll see more snow before golf season. The good news is that this is one area where McKee might not need too much on-the-job training. No one knows snow politics like mayors, and he led the town of Cumberland before getting elected statewide.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ As we kick off Black History Month, my colleague Alexa Gagosz talked to Amber Jackson, founder of the Black Leaf Tea and Culture Shop, whose “Tea Talks” help people learn and connect. Read more.

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick reports that the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce estimates 30 percent of the state’s Latino-owned businesses have closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Read more.

⚓This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Jason R. Evans, who joined Johnson & Wales University on Jan. 11 as dean of the College of Food Innovation & Technology. E-mail Ed if you have someone he should talk to for his weekly interview. Read more.

⚓ When President Joe Biden recently said the federal government has ordered enough COVID-19 vaccine to immunize most Americans by “early fall,” some veterans of the Rhode Island tourism industry braced themselves for a second “summer of sadness” while hoping that perhaps this year would be at least a little better than the last. Read more.

⚓ Brown University graduate John Krasinski hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ Brown University is hosting a virtual discussion at 7 p.m. with new Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison.

⚓ The Board of Elections will meet virtually at 2 p.m. to consider a drop box regulation for the March 2 special referenda election.

⚓ It’s supposed to snow today and tomorrow, so make sure you check out our crowd-sourced list of the best places to sled in Rhode Island.

⚓ If you need a clip to watch over and over again while it’s snowing: Check out Ned Fitzpatrick - yes, that’s Ed’s kid - nail the game-winning three-pointer for Classical over Bishop Hendricken on Friday.

