Snowmobiler falls through ice on Lake Winnipesaukee

Emergency responders rushed to Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday morning after a man fell through the ice while riding his snowmobile, New Hampshire officials said.
Daniel Duncanson, 62, from Greenville, N.H., was able to make it out of the water with help from a friend after he fell through thin ice near Elkins Point around 11 a.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement. Duncanson was uninjured.
Duncanson said he was out to go ice fishing when his snowmobile fell through the ice, according to the statement.
The department urged residents to practice caution around bodies of water because much of the ice is still unsafe to travel on.
“A good portion of Lake Winnipesaukee is still open water and the ice thickness varies greatly,” the statement said. “Frequent checking of ice thickness is essential and the use of safety equipment is encouraged, including float coats, ice picks and throw ropes.”