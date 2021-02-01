Snowmobiler falls through ice on Lake Winnipesaukee

Emergency responders rushed to Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday morning after a man fell through the ice while riding his snowmobile, New Hampshire officials said.

Daniel Duncanson, 62, from Greenville, N.H., was able to make it out of the water with help from a friend after he fell through thin ice near Elkins Point around 11 a.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement. Duncanson was uninjured.

Duncanson said he was out to go ice fishing when his snowmobile fell through the ice, according to the statement.