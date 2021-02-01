A special kind of evil

Once inside, Craffey, 24, asked to use the phone because his car had broken down. Corrine went back to bed, telling Craffey to call up to her when the tow truck arrived.

Corrine, 33, was already in bed, asleep. She had multiple sclerosis, walked with a cane, was barely 5 feet tall and weighed all of 90 pounds. She would have been relieved to see the unexpected visitor was her brother’s best friend.

But it was all a ruse. He didn’t call a tow truck. Instead, he disconnected the telephone and went upstairs. There, he raped Corrine Flynn and, when he was finished, he stabbed her to death.

Gerry Craffey went home and changed his bloody clothes. After news spread of Corrine’s murder, he went to her family, cried with them, and offered to clean up her bloody bedroom.

He got away with it for four years, until Tim Murray and Steve Murphy, a pair of Boston police homicide detectives, took up the cold case.

Because there was no sign of forced entry, the two detectives assumed Corrine not only knew her killer but trusted him enough to let him in. They asked Corrine’s family for a list of people who regularly visited the house, and Craffey’s name was on it.

When they checked Craffey’s record, they found he had a thing for small, vulnerable women. Two years before the murder, he was charged with trying to abduct a schoolgirl who stood less than 5 feet. The year he murdered Corrine, he was charged with forcing a diminutive woman into his car at knifepoint and attempting to sexually assault her. After Corrine’s murder, he lured another woman into his car and pulled a knife.

One of his victims told police that after she escaped, Craffey drove past her, smiling.

When Murray and Murphy confronted Craffey with his past crimes, he didn’t deny them, but he denied murdering Corrine. Murray and Murphy came up with a ruse of their own: If you’re so sure of your innocence, they told Craffey, give us a blood sample and we can settle this once and for all.

Craffey’s DNA matched physical evidence at the crime scene. Confronted with that irrefutable evidence, Craffey pleaded guilty to aggravated rape and second-degree murder, making him eligible for parole after 15 years. Corrine’s family agreed to the plea bargain, largely to spare her daughter Courtney, then 12, the trauma of a trial.

Last week, Craffey was back before the parole board for the third time since 2010. At his previous hearings, he expressed remorse but the board was unmoved. This time, he offered a different reason why he should be released after completing sex offender treatment.

Craffey claimed that from the age of 10 to 15, he had been raped by an older boy. His lawyer said that abuse, combined with alcohol and substance abuse, “manifested itself through sexual violence.”

Craffey bristled when parole board members asked if he was a serial rapist. When board member Tonomey Coleman asked Craffey when he began targeting women, Craffey denied he had.

“I wasn’t targeting,” he said. “I didn’t have the tools to face rejection. I didn’t understand sex.”

Tim Murray, now retired but still all cop, told the board he had never opposed the parole of anyone he had put away for murder, but made an exception in Craffey’s case.

“He has not changed,” Murray said. “He has not reformed. He’s just an accomplished liar.”

Not only is Craffey a serial rapist, Murray said, “he’s a would-be serial killer caught early.”

“Corrine Flynn is a special kind of victim,” Murray said. “And Gerry Craffey is a special kind of evil.”

When it was her turn, Courtney Strenstrom agreed that her mother’s killer was beyond redemption.

“Some people can be rehabilitated,” she said. “He cannot.”

While some parole board members were openly cool to Gerry Craffey’s latest pitch, it’s not clear when the board will rule.





Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.