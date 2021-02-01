Vermont Teddy Bear partners with local teacher to become ‘official home of the Bernie Mittens’

A few years ago, Jen Ellis, a second-grade teacher in Essex Junction, began making mittens out of retired wool sweaters to sell locally and wound up gifting a pair to Sanders, according to the website of Vermont Teddy Bear, the company partnering with Ellis to produce more of the winter gear.

A Vermont teacher who designed the mittens that Senator Bernie Sanders wore as part of his meme-inspiring presidential inauguration outfit in early January is partnering with a local toy company to reproduce the “swittens,” with some proceeds going to charity.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with his now-famous mittens on Inauguration Day in Washington.

After photographs of Sanders wearing the “swittens” — a combination of “sweater” and “mittens” — on Capitol Hill went viral, there was a tremendous amount of Internet buzz surrounding the handcrafted gloves.

“I am completely humbled by the huge support for Bernie and the mittens I made for him!!” Ellis said in a tweet. “What started out as a simple act of kindness more than 2 years ago has grown into something beyond my imagination ... The world is a beautiful place.”

Many people reached out to Ellis to buy a pair of mittens following the inauguration, she said in a video posted to Facebook.

She no longer regularly makes them, so she partnered with Vermont Teddy Bear to reproduce the style. Vermont Teddy Bear, which makes handcrafted bears for all occasions, previously released a Sanders bear featuring a “Feel the Bern” pin.

Each pair of mittens is finished with a warm fleece lining made from recycled plastic, which is similar to the stuffing in each Vermont Teddy Bear, according to the company’s website.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Vermont, the nonprofit organization said in a Facebook post Sunday.

“We are so grateful to Vermont Teddy Bear, Jen, and of course to Bernie for being so Bernie,” James Hathaway, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont, said in the post.

This is not the first instance of Sanders’s inauguration look generating charitable donations.

Sanders put out “Chairman Sanders’' merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, and stickers, on his campaign website the day after he was photographed in the mittens, with all of the proceeds going toward charities such as Meals on Wheels.

Ellis crafted a few pairs of mittens for charity auctions before announcing the collaboration with Vermont Teddy Bear. She also partnered with Darn Tough Socks to produce a sock inspired by Sanders’s mittens, with proceeds going to the Vermont Foodbank, Darn Tough Vermont said in a tweet Wednesday.

Now, Ellis is working on the first chapter of a book about the incredible experience surrounding Bernie’s mittens, she said.

“Bernie Sanders called me earlier today to tell me that the mitten frenzy has already raised an enormous amount of money for Vermont charities. I am not authorized to disclose the amount yet - but it’s BIG and it’s amazing! Thank you!! Generosity brings joy,” she tweeted on Jan. 24.

