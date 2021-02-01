118 New Hampshire guard members to deploy to Middle East

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire National Guard members, who have helped manage food banks and administer COVID-19 tests and vaccines during the pandemic, are preparing for at least a nine-month deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

“We cannot thank you enough," Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday in a ceremony for 118 members of Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, the 172nd Infantry (Mountain).

Masked guard members were socially distanced and seated in Milford, while Sununu and New Hampshire's congressional delegation spoke from other places during the online ceremony. Operation Spartan Shield strengthens defense relationships and builds partner capacity.