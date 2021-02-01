There are now 5 cases of COVID variants in Massachusetts

The CDC says it has found 467 cases of the British variant in 32 states; three cases of a variant that emerged in South Africa in two states; and one case of a variant that emerged in Brazil.

The CDC updated its tracking page Sunday to say that Massachusetts case total had risen from 3 to 5.

So far Connecticut is the only other New England state where the variants have been detected. It has seen eight cases of the British variant.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, issued a dire warning about the new variant from Britain Sunday on NBC-TV’s “Meet the Press.”

“The fact is that the surge that is likely to occur with this new variant from England is going to happen in the next six to 14 weeks, and if we see that happen, which my 45 years in the trenches tells we will, we are going to see something like we have not yet seen in this country,” he said.

As the coronavirus mutates and new, more contagious variants spread with alarming speed, the United States and the rest of the world are racing to vaccinate as many people as possible, the Globe reported last week.

Osterholm said it was time to make sure as many people as possible got their first doses of the vaccines. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which are the only ones approved in the United States so far, are two-dose vaccines.

“We still want to get two doses in everyone, but I think right now, in advance of this surge, we need to get as many one-doses in as many people over 65 as we possibly can, to reduce serious illness and deaths that are going to occur over the weeks ahead,” Osterholm told moderator Chuck Todd.

The concerns about the variants come as the surge that began in the fall appears to be subsiding somewhat, both nationally and in Massachusetts. But Osterholm drew an analogy to the calm weather before a hurricane.

“I mean, imagine where we’re at, Chuck, right now. You and I are sitting on this beach where it’s 70 degrees, perfectly blue skies, gentle breeze. But I see that hurricane ... Category 5 or higher 450 miles offshore. And, you know, telling people to evacuate on that nice blue sky day is going to be hard, but I can also tell you that hurricane’s coming,” he said.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the new variant cases.





