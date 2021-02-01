Exactly one year after first coronavirus case was announced, Mass. now has more than a half-million

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 30 to 14,317, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 2,270, bringing the state’s total to 500,415.

One year after the first case of coronavirus was announced in Massachusetts, the total number of cases rose past a half-million on Monday.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, the Globe reported, “Massachusetts health officials Saturday announced the state’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus, in a Boston resident who had recently returned from Wuhan City, the epicenter of the respiratory illness raging across China and spreading to other countries.” The case was the beginning of a historically tragic year.

The state’s alarming second surge, which began this fall, seems to be subsiding. But officials and experts are concerned that new coronavirus variants, which first emerged abroad, could soon drive cases and hospitalizations higher again. So they’re pressing to get the population vaccinated as soon as possible.

The DPH said 71,929 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,676 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 88,302 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 13.7 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 1,608 people, bringing that total to 476,976.





The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 3.53 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The department said the rate would be 5.3 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.