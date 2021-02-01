The government agencies that became smaller, and unhappier, under Trump

Now President Biden must reckon with these problems, amid national crises that demand the coordination of the federal government.

And then Trump set about weakening the Civil Service and slashing many agencies, publicly deriding the government’s own workforce as “the deep state.”

The federal government that Donald Trump inherited was aging. The Civil Service system hadn’t been updated in decades. Many workers were nearing retirement. The computers were old, too.

“Our government has suffered literally decades of rust,” said Max Stier, president of the Partnership for Public Service, a nonpartisan group that seeks to make government more effective. “And then someone came in with a sledgehammer.”

Of core Cabinet-level agencies, all but five shrank under Trump. By 2020, there were 300 fewer federal employees at the Department of Education than when Trump arrived. There were 4,900 fewer at the Department of the Interior, and 1,800 fewer at the Department of Labor.

The vast majority of employees left the Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service, after Trump officials abruptly relocated that office from Washington to the Kansas City, Mo., area. The Office of Personnel Management, whose duties include enforcing the nonpartisan nature of the Civil Service, was not abolished as Trump proposed, but it shrank substantially as some of its functions scattered to other agencies.

These cuts don’t add up to the sweeping contraction of government that Trump and his top officials had hoped for. Congress stymied many of the president’s proposed budget cuts. And because the Department of Veterans Affairs in particular continued to grow — a trend supported by politicians in both parties and veterans’ organizations — the total civilian federal workforce is now 4 percent larger than four years ago.

In sheer numbers, particularly for domestic-focused agencies like the departments of Education and of Housing and Urban Development, Trump didn’t drive as much attrition as across-the-board budget caps known as sequestration did. Those caps, enacted in a 2011 budget deal between President Obama and a Republican-led Congress and primarily taking effect between 2013 and 2017, led to hiring freezes and unfilled positions.

But researchers, union officials, and federal workers say Trump’s politicization of normally neutral positions and frequent criticism of his own bureaucracy hurt the public’s faith in government, the morale of employees who remain, and the prospects that a new generation will enter public service.

“Conspiracy theorists have been given credibility by authoritative sources and authoritative agencies in ways that are remarkable,” said Tom Sinks, who retired last year after a 35-year government career that began as an epidemic intelligence service officer with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and ended at the Environmental Protection Agency.

“I worry just because this last administration has gone away and we have a new administration,” Sinks said, “it doesn’t mean in four years, or in eight years or in 12 years, that we won’t have another group of people in there who are trying to undermine the facts and use ‘alternative facts’ to create a reality that isn’t there.”

Career Civil Service workers are used to the shifting priorities that come with new administrations and changing party control in Washington. But many said what they had experienced over the past four years was different. They said expertise itself was under attack, along with the bedrock notion that career employees should be nonpartisan. Federal workers had also never before been told by their president that they were the enemy.

The drawn-out sequester had undermined workers’ confidence in the Civil Service system and signaled that their traditional protections were at risk in a financial crisis, even under a relatively liberal president, said Paul Light, a professor of public service at NYU. Trump then increased that uncertainty by forcing a 35-day government shutdown that ended in January 2019.

“One thing Trump did really well here during his four years was send the message that you are not welcome and you won’t be happy here, and that message went out to young people who go to schools like mine,” Light said. “You can’t be sure about your pay, you can’t be sure about whether there will be a shutdown, you can’t be sure about respect.”

That uncertainty adds to other challenges that have been decades in the making. No administration — Republican or Democratic — has prioritized broad reforms to how the government operates since the 1970s. The compensation system for federal workers hasn’t fundamentally changed since 1949. Employees lament that some job classifications are too rigid, that the government has contracted out too much expertise, that some training still seems as if it were designed for clerical workers.

The size of the federal civilian workforce has remained remarkably stable for many decades, at about 2 million, even as the US population has more than doubled since 1950 and as the government’s responsibilities have increased in areas like airport security and consumer financial protection. Contractors have been responsible for a significant amount of government work, particularly under Trump. For the federal workforce, priorities have shifted away from agencies focused on domestic issues like housing and labor and toward security and defense.

Trump also targeted Civil Service workers with a series of executive orders stripping employees of some union protections and rights to organize, which Biden has reversed. One of those orders, signed by Trump shortly before the November election, sought to reclassify many federal workers into a new category without Civil Service protections, to be treated more like political appointees.

Government scientists in particular said their work came under attack from political appointees. In a 2018 survey of scientists at 16 federal agencies, 50 percent of respondents, and 81 percent of those at the EPA, agreed that political interests “hindered the ability of their agencies to make science-based decisions.”

During Trump’s first year in office, more than 700 EPA employees quit, retired or took a buyout, including more than 200 scientists.

EPA workers who understood that Trump would be hostile to climate change work were still startled by what happened under the new leadership.

“They did not just focus on greenhouse gas regulations, which we had assumed when he was first inaugurated,” said Betsy Southerland, who was the director of science and technology in the EPA Office of Water when she retired in 2017. “Instead, they went after everything.”

It was clear, she said, that the agency’s new political leaders knew exactly what regulations they wanted to unwind. At other agencies like HUD, where the new secretary, Ben Carson, had no background in housing policy, employees described more of a sense of aimlessness.

But at the departments of Education, Agriculture, and State in particular, overall satisfaction fell during Trump’s tenure. And there were many offices within the larger federal agencies where morale dropped precipitously.