Live updates as seniors in Phase 2 begin to get vaccinated

But a major snowstorm in the forecast is complicating an already difficult roll out as at least two mass vaccination sites have moved up appointments and at least one site is closing early.

After a bumpy start to Phase 2 of Massachusetts’ vaccination plan, Mass. residents age 75 and older who managed to schedule appointments are set to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Monday.

Seniors arrive early for vaccination appointments at Fenway Park — 8:44 a.m.

By Anissa Gardizy, Globe correspondent

Jamaica Plain residents Jonathan and Anita Brush, both 75, arrived at Fenway Park around 7:15 a.m. on Monday morning, expecting to see a long line of people waiting to get vaccinated.

CIC Health announced last night that it would open the mass vaccination site an hour early at 8 a.m. so those with appointments could arrive before the expected snow.

Instead, Jonathan and Anita were the first people to show up, and less than five people entered the ballpark when it opened for vaccinations around 7:40 a.m.

Jonathan Brush said he and his wife stayed up past midnight last week to schedule vaccination appointments when the system opened on Wednesday for those 75 and older. The Jamaica Plain residents said they had two computer screens open and found two appointments at Fenway Park.

“For some families that is not possible, or much harder” Anita Brush said. “We have good Internet.”

Debbie Romanow, 67, dropped her mother off at Gate A on a Jersey Street around 7:30 a.m. She scheduled her mother an appointment online last week.

Ruth Band, 86, said she was thankful that her daughter found her an appointment and drove her to the ballpark Monday morning. Her daughter planned to drop her off at the entrance gate and then drive to the exit to pick her up.

“Some of my friends don’t have computers or anyone to help them,” she said from the back seat of the car. “I feel bad for those people.”

The Fenway Park security staff is letting anyone with an appointment walk inside, regardless of their scheduled appointment time.

Reggie Lewis Center vaccination site will not open due to incoming storm — 7:23 a.m.

By Christina Prignano, Globe staff

The Boston Public Health Commission announced on Monday that the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, which was set to open Monday as a mass vaccination site, would not open due to the incoming snowstorm.

“Appointments scheduled for 2/1 will automatically be rescheduled for 2/8,” the city agency announced in a tweet Monday. The commission also announced a mobile testing site in Jamaica Plain would be closed.

Massachusetts is expected to receive more than a foot of snow Monday into Tuesday as a nor’easter approaches the area. Other mass vaccination sites have announced changes to their schedule due to the storm as well.

Maps: Here’s how much snow your area could see during the storm — 7:23 a.m.

By Shannon Larson and Lauren Booker, Globe staff

Snow is expected to pile up across Massachusetts from Monday to Tuesday during what forecasters are expecting to be a “major winter storm.”

Unlike the few inches that fell on Thursday and Friday, some areas of the state could see over a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service’s forecasts for the first days of February.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the majority of the state.

What to know if you’re signed up to get the vaccine, and how snow may affect that — 6:50 a.m.

By Shannon Larson, Globe staff

Starting today, Massachusetts residents aged 75 and older can begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines, thereby kicking off Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan.

But Monday’s snow will affect vaccination plans at several sites and Baker has already warned people to stay off the roads as the weather worsens. It’s a complicating factor in what already promised to be a complex day one of the rollout.