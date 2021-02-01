Today’s the big day: Seniors flock to vaccination sites ahead of major snowstorm

The opening of the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, one of the sites slated to start vaccinations Monday, was pushed back to next week due to the weather.

Starting Monday, Massachusetts residents aged 75 and older began receiving COVID-19 vaccines, thereby kicking off Phase Two of the state’s vaccination plan. But a major winter storm is complicating an already challenging rollout.

Eligible seniors flocked to vaccination sites around the state to get inoculated against the coronavirus ahead of an impending snowstorm.

“For the safety of residents and staff, the #COVID19 vaccine clinic at the Reggie Lewis Center will not open [Monday] due to the storm,” the Boston Public Health Commission tweeted. “Appointments scheduled for 2/1 will automatically be rescheduled for 2/8.”

Advertisement

Jamaica Plain residents Jonathan and Anita Brush, both 75, arrived at the Fenway Park mass vaccination site around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, expecting to see a long line of people waiting to get vaccinated.

CIC Health announced last night that it would open the mass vaccination site an hour early at 8 a.m. so those with appointments could arrive before the expected snow.

Instead, Jonathan and Anita were the first people to show up, and less than five people entered the ballpark when it opened for vaccinations around 7:40 a.m.

Jonathan said he and his wife stayed up past midnight last week to schedule vaccination appointments when the system opened on Wednesday for those 75 and older. The couple said they had two computer screens open and found two appointments at Fenway Park.

“For some families that is not possible, or much harder” Anita Brush said. “We have good Internet.”

Debbie Romanow, 67, dropped her mother off at Gate A on a Jersey Street around 7:30 a.m. She scheduled her mother an appointment online last week.

Advertisement

Ruth Band, 86, said she was thankful that her daughter found her an appointment and drove her to the ballpark Monday. Her daughter planned to drop her off at the entrance gate and then drive to the exit to pick her up.

“Some of my friends don’t have computers or anyone to help them,” she said from the back seat of the car. “I feel bad for those people.”

The Fenway security staff is letting anyone with an appointment walk inside, regardless of their scheduled time. And many seniors who arrived at Fenway on Monday were accompanied by family members.

At times in the morning, Jersey Street looked like a carpool, with individuals being dropped off at Gate A. It was a similar scene on Lansdowne Street, as individuals exited out of Gate E.

Those who were not dropped off at the entrance needed to find parking. Many people arrived with their own wheelchair, cane, or walker, but the Fenway staff had wheelchairs available for those that needed assistance navigating the concourse.

Staff let individuals enter the stadium after showing their appointment confirmation, so lines did not form outside. A digital sign said those receiving a vaccine can stop by The Bleacher Bar to pick up a free bowl of chicken noodle soup or clam chowder.

Appointments will be added every Thursday for the state’s mass vaccination sites, which include Gillette Stadium, Fenway, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, and the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers, Governor Charlie Baker said at a press conference last week. A total of seven mass vaccination sites are expected to open.

Advertisement

But Monday’s snow will affect vaccination plans at several sites, and Baker has already warned people to stay off the roads as the weather worsens. It’s a complicating factor in what already promised to be a complex day one of the rollout.

In its statement Monday night, CIC Health, which is running sites at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park, said both sites would open at 8 a.m.

At Fenway, the statement said, people should arrive one hour early if they have an appointment scheduled between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“If you have an appointment between 1-5PM, please try to arrive between 9AM-1PM instead,” the statement said. “Please be patient upon arrival as we are doing our best to accommodate everyone.”

The statement said that if you can’t show up early or would like to reschedule, “you will be invited to do so via email.”

At Gillette, the statement said, appointments scheduled after 3 p.m. have already been canceled, but those who had booked slots will “receive an email to reschedule for a new appointment on Wednesday 2/3-Sunday 2/7.”

CIC also gave a nod to regional weather patterns, which the company said may complicate matters but not derail the operation by any means.

“This is New England, we know the weather sometimes makes things harder, but we find a way,” the statement said.

Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, tweeted over the weekend that the vaccine has already protected the lives of millions of Americans.

Advertisement

“For those of you keeping score at home 26 million Americans are known to have had COVID,” Jha tweeted. “420K of them died from COVID. 29 million Americans have gotten COVID vaccines. 0 have died from COVID vaccines.”

When it comes to generating immunity, Jha tweeted, the vaccine is better than infection and “way way safer.”

But the vaccine rollout, of course, has been plagued with problems.

In Massachusetts, the Baker administration said Friday that it’s planning to launch a live call center where eligible residents can request an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination and then be notified when a slot is available, according to people briefed on the state’s plans.

State officials are scrambling to respond to widespread complaints that Massachusetts began its rollout without a more comprehensive plan to reach many of those residents who most urgently need the vaccine.

Marylou Sudders, the state’s secretary of health and human services, sketched the rough contours of the fledgling center on a call Friday with members of the Massachusetts Senate, describing it as a “call-back system,” three legislators on the call said.

Back at Fenway Monday, Renee Marsh, 64, was waiting outside Gate E around 8:30 a.m., while her mother, Alfrieda, finished the 15-minute observation period after her shot. She drove her mother to the site from Roslindale, and was surprised she didn’t have to wait outside.

Advertisement

“I thought there would be a line,” she said.

Her mother’s appointment was originally scheduled for 4:40 p.m., but they were among those who arrived early to avoid the storm.

As she exited the building, Alfrieda, 85, said “that was faster than I expected.” She said a staff member inside helped her schedule an appointment for her second dose on a laptop.

Renee added that her mother didn’t care her appointment was at Fenway Park — she just wanted to receive the vaccine as soon as possible. She suspects other seniors feel the same way.

“I know they say you can take pictures in the stadium, but people don’t care,” she said. “They want to be in and out.”

Kevin Leary, 78, arrived at the ballpark from Jamaica Plain around 8:20 a.m. to get the vaccine. His daughter scheduled his appointment last week, he said.

“She was up until midnight,” he said while walking down Jersey Street. “I’m very happy to be one of the first to get the vaccine and get it out of the way.”

Jackie Van Hearst, 85, was speed walking down Brookline Avenue just before 9 a.m. She didn’t expect to be at Fenway on Monday, but an hour earlier, her niece called to say she found an open appointment. Van Hearst said she rushed into her car and headed to Fenway from Newton as soon as she heard the news.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98. Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.