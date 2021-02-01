Vaccine distributor says extra doses aren’t available at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium

The firm managing the state’s COVID-19 vaccination sites at Fenway Park in Boston and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough discouraged people without appointments from gathering at those locations Monday afternoon, after media reports showed people lining up in hopes of receiving leftover doses.
Sharman Sacchetti, a reporter for WCBV-TV, posted photos on Twitter showing a cluster of people standing outside Fenway Park as snow from a nor’easter swirled around them. By 5:30 p.m., the crowd had dispersed.
CIC Health, a Cambridge technology company announced last month as the operator of the Fenway and Gillette sites, said in a statement that at both mass vaccination locations its staff “carefully manage[s] the vaccine in order to avoid having extra doses at the end of the day.”
“We only take doses out of refrigeration, open vials, and prepare injections for the number of people we are expecting. We slow-down that process as the day progresses, specifically to avoid exposing doses that could go unused,” company spokesman Rodrigo Martinez said in a statement.
“If we happen to end up with a couple extra doses at the end of a day, we will offer them to clinical staff working on-site who are eligible,” Martinez said. “This is our approach every day, not just on days that involve appointment rescheduling due to weather.”
A line of people has formed outside @fenwaypark in the storm. They do not have appointments here and are hoping to be able to get the vaccine if there is extra available. They’re being told they need appointments at this location #wcvb pic.twitter.com/u5TlmE3ZmC— Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) February 1, 2021
