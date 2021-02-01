Vaccine distributor says extra doses aren’t available at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium

The firm managing the state’s COVID-19 vaccination sites at Fenway Park in Boston and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough discouraged people without appointments from gathering at those locations Monday afternoon, after media reports showed people lining up in hopes of receiving leftover doses.

Sharman Sacchetti, a reporter for WCBV-TV, posted photos on Twitter showing a cluster of people standing outside Fenway Park as snow from a nor’easter swirled around them. By 5:30 p.m., the crowd had dispersed.

CIC Health, a Cambridge technology company announced last month as the operator of the Fenway and Gillette sites, said in a statement that at both mass vaccination locations its staff “carefully manage[s] the vaccine in order to avoid having extra doses at the end of the day.”