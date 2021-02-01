Baseball writers hurl a shutout at the Hall of Fame

The members of the BBWAA love patting themselves on the back after a vote like this, thinking they upheld the sanctity of the game. It is ironic considering a racist like Cap Anson is enshrined, and numerous players who were under a cloud of suspicion over performance-enhancing drugs were voted in (Jeff Bagwell, Ivan Rodriguez, Mike Piazza).

There is no joy in Cooperstown. The mighty Baseball Writers’ Association of America has struck out. In a time when baseball needs to adapt in every way possible, the BBWAA continues to be stuck in place. Preventing the likes of Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Curt Schilling from entering the Hall of Fame does nothing for baseball and its fans.

The reality for Bonds, Clemens, and Schilling is that they were and still are polarizing figures, each with his own history of butting heads with the media. All three men are flawed but their resumes speak for themselves, and love them or hate them, they are Hall of Fame-level players. The BBWAA needs to get over itself and let this trio in.

Kevin Ryan

Brookline





If integrity and character are truly a consideration in keeping Curt Schilling out of baseball’s Hall of Fame, what’s to be done with Ty Cobb and Babe Ruth?

Maybe the ultimate solution is to build a special wing at Cooperstown for the cheaters, law-breakers, and antisocial miscreants who were also among the most gifted at their trade.

And just maybe Pete Rose can cut the ribbon at the dedication ceremony?

Bob Ory

Chicago





Perhaps Curt Schilling’s request that he be removed from next year’s Baseball Hall of Fame ballot simply echoes Groucho Marx, who said he wouldn’t join a club that would have him as a member.

N.B. Cobb

Cambridge