Community colleges have a big local impact — they deserve local funding

Community colleges power local job markets, their graduates are far more likely to stay local , and they have deep experience helping workers retrain to survive economic earthquakes like the COVID-19 recession. They are also the only viable path to a bachelor’s degree for many low-income Black and Latinx students. But they have been weakened by years of underfunding, which shows in bleak completion rates.

In Massachusetts, a four-year public college takes in an average of about $18,500 a year — from tuition and fees as well as state and federal funding — to educate one full-time student, while a community college typically gets only $10,500 for that same student. This kind of cavernous gap in resources is the norm across New England. And it’s costly.

There is one solution that’s been overlooked in many parts of the country, including New England: local funding.

Local appropriations — mostly from property taxes — are not only central to funding K-12 education all over the United States, but also part of community college budgets in 24 states (alongside state funding, federal financial aid, and tuition dollars). In most other states, including all of New England, local funding for community colleges is pretty much a foreign concept.

That needs to be changed. In a recent report for the Center for American Progress, I laid out how much of a boost in local taxes it would take in each state to bring community college revenues up to par with public four-year colleges (whether or not community colleges in that state already get some local funding). I included property taxes, as well as local individual and corporate income taxes in states where those exist, but not sales taxes. New England practically jumped off the map: Raising local property taxes by 5 percent or less would close the gap in every New England state except Vermont as well as in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Utah.

In most New England states, a moderate increase in local taxes would make a big difference for community college students.

In the ideal scenario, local governments wouldn’t have to take on that full burden. State leaders would make a pact with interested local communities to each dedicate new funding for community colleges in those cities, towns, or counties. The state would play an equalization role, contributing more to lower-income communities. To diminish the risk that, down the road, the state would use local funding as an excuse to disinvest, local governments would have the option to reduce their contribution if the state did the same.

If a wider reform plan isn’t in the cards in a given state, it would still be worthwhile for local governments to contribute to their community colleges. Free tuition “promise” programs in cities such as Boston, Hartford, and New Haven are already a good step in that direction. Regional wealth disparities would be a concern here, but less so than in public K-12 schools. That’s because community colleges — no matter their zip code — by and large serve low- and middle-income students.

Neighboring communities could also band together and chip in to fund one or more colleges that serve their region.

Given how governments are bleeding revenue from the coronavirus pandemic, not to mention that some states have laws limiting property-tax growth, this might sound impractical. But the current crisis is a reminder of how important it is to make investments — as soon as possible — that will pay off in a more resilient and equitable post-COVID economy.

Local leaders may also have more flexibility in collecting property taxes. For example, most Massachusetts cities and towns are raising less than they could under Proposition 2½, according to the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, which also suggests ways to make property taxes more progressive. That’s critical to ensure better support for community colleges doesn’t come at the expense of low-income households.

And property taxes aren’t the only possibility. A local corporate income tax, which exists in seven states, would be worth consideration, given that employers are major beneficiaries of the work community colleges do. Or what about giving community colleges proceeds from the payments in lieu of taxes that wealthy universities pay because they are exempt from property taxes? It would be poetic justice to see elite colleges sharing their wealth with community colleges.

States and the federal governments shouldn’t be let off the hook; they have an obligation to fund public higher education much better than they do. But regardless of whether that changes, local leaders should also feel a sense of responsibility to help their community colleges — and by extension, their people — meet their potential.

Marcella Bombardieri, a former Globe reporter, is a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress.