A new day, or an old story, for the undocumented?

Now, with a new president, one who isn’t actively at war with them, there are flickers of hope. President Biden has a plan — a sweeping immigration bill with a substantive pathway to citizenship. Biden’s proposal would immediately grant nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants temporary legal status. They would be eligible for a green card within five years and be able to apply for citizenship three years after that. But former president Donald Trump, the man who hated them and used them as a piñata, also codified a constituency of hate and fear: a wall of resistance. So, while things are changing, they may stay the same.

Boston ranks number eight among the top 10 US metro areas with the largest population of undocumented immigrants. There are roughly 215,000 undocumented immigrants in the state .

They’ve gone from “ illegal aliens ” to essential workers . They live in the shadows, blend into the woodwork, most here seeking opportunity and some fleeing danger. They clean offices, work in restaurant kitchens, man lawn crews. They’re everywhere, but when you look again, they’ve disappeared. Invisible.

Day to day, the undocumented can only hope. Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Ada, an immigrant from El Salvador who lives in East Boston, was working in a downtown restaurant on Water Street as a cashier and food preparer. She earned $14 an hour with no benefits. The restaurant closed during the economic shutdown, then reopened in the summer, but most in her household contracted COVID-19, so she wasn’t allowed to return to work.

Ada lives with her partner, mother, sister, and her two children: a 9-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, both of whom attend virtual classes at the Mario Umana Academy. All except the boy got sick with COVID-19.

“My partner ended up in intensive care,” Ada, who didn’t want to give her last name, said in an interview. “It was very scary, and we didn’t know if he’d make it.” Ada said her mom is the only one in her household who is here legally.

“I feel a lot of emotions about Biden’s plan to legalize all of us,” said Ada, who has stayed informed on the latest on immigration policy via a TikTok user, a young immigration activist from Texas who regularly posts news in Spanish to his million followers. “Unfortunately, I do feel sad, because it’s not the first time that this happens. When I arrived here, in 2008, Obama was elected, and he supposedly was going to do immigration reform, but he didn’t.”

Indeed, we have seen this movie before. Almost a decade has passed since the country came close to massive, meaningful change in immigration laws. That was in 2013, when the so-called Gang of Eight in the Senate passed a bill that included a 13-year path to citizenship with 68 votes. It then went to die in the Republican-led House.

“I’m under no illusions,” said Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, who is spearheading Biden’s legislation in the Senate, in a call with businesses and immigration advocates. “I know . . . immigration reform through the Senate particularly is a Herculean task.” This time, in the House, the Biden administration has the “Closers,” a group of seven congresswomen, mostly from California, who will fight for Biden’s bill.

While Trump may be gone, Trumpism is here to stay. The country has seen its anti-immigrant sentiment grow stronger and more visible. But it’s also become harder to overstate and ignore the impact and reach legalization would have on nearly 11 million undocumented lives. “Those individuals have more than 10 million family members who are not undocumented,” said Tom Jawetz, vice president of immigration policy for the Center for American Progress, in a press call about the bill.

If the bill passes, the first thing that Ada would do is “look for a better job,” she said. “I would love to work as a bank teller and have medical insurance.” She said she would also immediately apply for a driver’s license.

“People feel hopeful when they hear different rhetoric after four years of Trump and his direct and constant threats against the immigrant community,” said Patricia Montes, executive director of Centro Presente, a local immigrant rights organization. “During the pandemic, people started recognizing that undocumented people are actually essential — but they’ve always been.”

There is hope with Biden: He has already reversed many of Trump’s executive orders on immigration, such as the Muslim travel ban, and plans to issue more immigration orders. But Biden should also lean on Congress to get the job done this time. He can use the bully pulpit for profound, transformational change on immigration just as Trump exploited it for his own purposes.

Marcela García can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa.