Path to unity begins at the most basic personal level

Many of us are breathing more easily since Jan. 20. Hundreds of thousands worked tirelessly, writing letters, making phone calls, knocking on doors, and getting people registered to vote in order to get to this day.

The work must continue in our local communities. Bringing people together by creating neighborhoods, towns, and cities that are equitable in housing, access to food, education, health care, and safety is how we heal people and our country.

Get involved. Run for local office. Meet your neighbors. Be curious regarding their thoughts about how their community answers their needs. If you hear differences in perception or experiences, talk to them about it before you judge them. For every person who thinks like you do, there’s another one who may not. Listen. Learn. Befriend. Stay open-minded.

For almost every person in our country who voted, there is another who voted differently. We, the people, need to find ways to “cross the aisle” in our own communities so as to take care of our own — all of our own.

Linda Sacks

Waltham





Political opposites find common ground, and hope, in one-to-one exchanges

While Joe Biden’s inauguration filled me with hope, there are many, like Michael J. Distefano (“In Washington, a new day, a new course,” Letters, Jan. 21), for whom it represents the beginning of a “long national nightmare.” How did we get here? How can we begin to end the nightmare we all share — one of division?

It starts with us.

In November, I responded, in a letter to the editor, to Joseph Arrambidez, the author of an op-ed whom I did not know and whose political beliefs and vote in the presidential election were the opposite of mine. We have been connecting on Zoom regularly ever since.

I am proud and honored to call him my friend. We still disagree, but we have found our humanity and our commonality. Neither of us feels the need to walk away a winner. We do not need to defend ourselves; rather, we seek to understand each other. We have learned that it’s even OK to agree. And we have understood that what may seem black or white is really so many different shades of gray.

He and I are not magicians. If we can do this, you can. The high I experience after we speak is so much better than doomscrolling. It is the high of hope.

As the old commercial says: Try it, you’ll like it. Reach out to someone who doesn’t look or think like you, or who doesn’t believe or vote as you do. Or accept such an invitation, even those invitations dressed as disagreement. Stay connected. Weed through your differences and celebrate your commonalities. Know that at least one commonality binds us: that together we can begin this long road toward unity, even if with one small step.

Aviva Brooks

Brookline





National youth service program would do wonders

Talk of unity is, like so much talk, cheap. Action that might lead toward greater civility and useful debate about what we want from our government is not difficult to imagine. We need a national program that brings all 18- to 20-year-olds, without exception, into public service for two years. This could include military service, infrastructure rebuilding, or community service, as long as it is a contribution to our nation that forces young people out of their individual circumstances and into meeting people across cultural, racial, ethnic, and class lines.

The exposure to others would increase dialogue and contribute to the economy. The reward should include subsidies for college, vocational training, or other investments in our youth that are appropriate to increasing their opportunities and relevant to their futures. It would be a win for Democrats and Republicans to engage young people in economically and socially effective contributions to the civic body. That would promote unity.

Tama Zorn

Brookline