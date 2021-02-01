After a season lost to injury, Kevan Miller has made a seamless return to the Bruins’ blue line

“But there have been times, yeah, you have that uncertainty, but a lot of that … I’m thankful that’s it’s kinda behind me at this point.”

“Yeah, you kind of give it the head shake,” Miller shared during a zoom press conference Sunday afternoon, a day after the Bruins’ 3-2 OT loss to the Capitals, “and it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m back, my knee feels good and everything is fine.’

There are days now when he wakes up in a hotel room, as Kevan Miller did Sunday in Washington, that his first thought is to take stock of his surroundings, not so much his GPS location, but time and place, the coordinates of where he stands today on a very long road back.

Miller, 33, lost all of last season, as well as the postseason run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, to a long and agonizing recovery after fracturing a kneecap not once, but twice.

The initial fracture occurred in April 2019, in the final hours of the regular season, and he broke it yet again some nine weeks later while on the verge of rejoining on-ice workouts during the conference finals vs. Carolina.

It then was the better part of year, after arduous rehab, setbacks, and additional medical procedures to help promote healing, before Miller finally felt encouraged he could resume his old life on the Bruins’ blue line. He signed a one-year deal in early October, reported to camp just after the new year, and thus far has played without a hitch in his step for two-plus weeks.

It’s now as if he never left. He’ll suit up Monday night for his 333rd regular-season game, his career salvaged, looking like he could play into his late-30s.

“You’re always worried more about, ‘Can he keep playing that style after going through those injuries and surgeries?’” noted coach Bruce Cassidy. “That’s what’s in the back of your mind, is he going to be able to play to his strengths? Will his body allow him to? And so far so good. I had no doubt he would. I think that’s what he knows, and how he is, so that’s a really good sign. He’s really had no setbacks at all.”

Miller has teamed up with rookie Jakub Zboril on the No. 3 defense pairing since the start of the season and delivered typically consistent “Millsy” minutes (average ice time: 18:38), helping Zboril move pucks and often delivering his trademark punishing hits. Headed into Monday night’s rematch with the Caps (faceoff: 7:08 p.m.), Miller ranks second on the team in hits (17), trailing only Jeremy Lauzon (19).

Pound for pound, the Bruins this season won’t face a stronger, heavier squad than the Caps. Miller’s strength in the lineup, particularly with Zdeno Chara no longer here, is an immense help for the Bruins in the grit department.

“I think our younger guys are playing with a lot of courage,” said Cassidy. “Like a Lauzon, he’ll battle anybody. Charlie [McAvoy] has always done that. Brandon [Carlo] is a little more mature, he’s a bigger boy. And Kevin Miller back in the lineup is a big add for us.”

Miller, whose four-year, $10 million deal expired during his lost season of 2019-20, returned this season for a $1 million guarantee and bonuses. He collected $250,000 when he made the varsity roster, and is on target to add another $250K on Wednesday, provided he is good to go that night in Philadelphia for what will be the club’s 10th game of the season.

“I don’t know if it’s hard for me to believe that I am here now,” said Miller, repeating a question during the zoom session. “You reflect back on some of the times and how hard it was. Even with [David Pastrnak] coming back [from off-season hip surgery] … the last time he and I battled in the corner during practice was almost two years ago. So we got a good laugh when he was back out there and I was giving him my token cross-check to make sure he was ready to go — just things like that, you look back and reflect on, I’m just grateful to be back out there.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.