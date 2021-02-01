Bruins hope Craig Smith clicks with David Krejci as they face Capitals again

The first of those rematches was set for Monday night, again in Washington, where Cassidy contemplated some minor tweaks to his forward group prior to the 7:08 pm. faceoff against the first-placed Capitals (6-0-3).

“I’d take seven more of those, to be honest with you,” he said following the 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The outcome wasn’t what the Bruins wanted, but the overall effort Saturday night pleased coach Bruce Cassidy enough that he was all for hitting the replay button.

The Capitals, with 15 points, came out of the weekend tied with the Maple Leafs and Flyers for first place in the league’s overall standings.

Boston center Charlie Coyle, who needed a maintenance day off Sunday, skated in Monday morning’s optional workout, and Cassidy said he likely would play.

“He’s feeing a lot better today,” the coach said Monday morning, “so he should be good to go.”

With Coyle back in his familiar third-line pivot spot, Cassidy planned to move Craig Smith to second-line right wing duty with Nick Ritchie and David Krejci. Smith (2-2—4 in seven games) is a willing and eager shooter, ergo a perfect candidate to be on the receiving end of what are often sublime feeds by the sure-handed Krejci.

“We’d like to get that going a little bit, five-on-five,” noted Cassidy.

Again this year, said Cassidy, there has been a “right side dilemma” to find Krejci a consistent, productive right winger.

“We thought we had that solved with [Ondrej] Kase,” he said. “And then [Jake] DeBrusk went out, and then Studs [Jack Studnicka] went out, so that ‘s out of necessity. We put Kuhli [Karson Kuhlman] in the other day, because he’s played there before.”

Kase, obtained late last season from the Ducks, has not played since Game 2 this season, believed now to be suffering with a concussion.

All of which means Cassidy has to borrow from his evolving third line, which has had Coyle between rookie Trent Frederic and Smith, the free agent hire out of Nashville.

“We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to sort of match up the best,” said Cassidy, his squad 5-1-2 through eight games, despite the constant injuries.

The fourth line, anchored by Sean Kuraly, had the speedy Anders Bjork on left wing. Prior to game time, Cassidy debated whether to keep Chris Wagner on Kuraly’s right wing or spot in Kuhlman. Wagner, he said, then would line up with Frederic and Coyle.

“Wags has the attributes to play hard,” he said, “so that would still give us that stiff line.”

Otherwise, with Matt Grzelcyk back in Boston for rest and treatment on a lower-body injury, Connor Clifton again filled his spot on the No. 2 defense pairing with Brandon Carlo.

Jaro Halak, 2-0-1 in his previous three starts, was back in net. Tuukka Rask, beaten four times Saturday, saw his save percentage slip to .890, uncharacteristically low for the No. 1 stopper.

A sharper performance by Rask Saturday night easily could have ended with the Bruins in the winner’s circle, which is largely why Cassidy said he’d be content to see the same game in the future.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.