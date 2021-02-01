Dustin Pedroia’s greatest moments with the Red Sox

Here’s a look at some of Pedroia’s top moments with the Red Sox.

He finishes his career with a .299/.365/.439 line, totaling 1,805 hits. He did it with his defense as well, winning four Gold Gloves.

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia could no longer delay the inevitable and called it a career on Monday . Since the end of the 2017 season, he appeared in just nine games as his balky knee would not allow him to stay on the field.

2004

Selected in second round of 2004 draft with the 65th pick out of Arizona State.

2006

▪ Called up from Pawtucket on Aug. 21, Pedroia makes his Major League debut the next night and gets first Major League hit against the Los Angeles Angels in his second at bat, off Joe Saunders. He played 27 games at second base, 19 of which were starts, and six games (five starts) at short stop.

▪ Hit his first home run off Kansas City’s Luke Hudson on Sept. 21, and recorded his first multi-hit game.

Dustin Pedroia works on his swing during spring training in 2006. CHIN, BARRY GLOBE STAFF PHOTO

2007

▪ Named AL Rookie of the Year after leading all rookies batting .317 batting average. He received 24 of 28 1st-place votes and was the only player named on all 28 ballots. Also led rookies in doubles (39), was second in OBP (.380) and multi-hit games (49), and ranked third in runs (86) and hits (165).

▪ Started all 14 postseason games, hitting .283 with two home runs and 10 RBIs. He set a postseason rookie record with six doubles.

▪ In Game 7 of the ALCS, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs. The home run in the seventh inning was a two-run shot that extended the Red Sox lead to 5-2. The Sox would go on to win, 11-2.

▪ He became the first rookie to hit a leadoff home run in Game 1 of the World Series against the Colorado Rockies.

2008

▪ Became the first Red Sox player ever with 5 runs and 5 hits in a game, turning the trick on Aug. 11 in a 19-17 win over the Rangers.

▪ Was just the eighth player in AL history to earn MVP, Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger awards in the same season. He batted .326 with 17 home runs and 83 RBIs while establishing franchise records for a season by a second baseman in runs, hits, doubles, batting average, total bases, and extra-base hits.

2009

▪ Hit a home run in his first plate appearance of the season on April 7 vs. Tampa Bay, and in his last one of the seasons on Oct. 4 against Cleveland.

2010

▪ In a 13-11 win at Colorado, Pedroia goes 5-for-5 with three home runs and finishes with a career-high 15 bases.

2011

▪ Had career-highs with 21 home runs, 91 RBI, 26 stolen bases and a .387 OBP

▪ Posted a career-high 25-game hit streak from June 29 to July 28.

2012

▪ Led the Red Sox in games (141), hits, 163, doubles (39), multi-hit games (47), total bases (229), extra-base hits (tied, 57), stolen bases (20), and on base percentage (.347)

2013

▪ Signs an 8-year, $110 contract extension that runs through 2021 on July 24.

▪ Played in all 16 postseason games as the Red Sox win the World Series.

2014

▪ Set a Red Sox record with a .997 fielding percentage at second base and won his 4th Gold Glove Award. Led the Sox with 153 hits, 45 multi-hit games, and 11 games with 3+ hits in just 135 games.

▪ Hit his 100th career home run, a grand slam in the 6th inning off Ryan Cook that also pushed him to the 500-RBI plateau on May 2.

2015

▪ Hits two home runs in 8-0 win on Opening Day over the Philadelphia Phillies on April 5.

▪ Has two home runs, his fifth career- multi-homer game, and drives in four runs against the Twins on May 27.

▪ Has his third multi-home run game of the season in a 10-1 win over the Orioles on Sept. 16.

2016

▪ In a 13-2 pasting of the Twins, Pedroia goes 5 for 5 with three singles and two doubles on July 21.

▪ With the Sox trailing the Angels, 3-1 in the ninth inning with two outs, Pedroia belts a three-run homer to rally the Sox for the win on July 31.

2017

▪ Pedroia had a two-run single in the second inning and another in the sixth, but it was his defensive gem in the ninth inning that had everyone talking after the 7-5 win over the Rangers on July 4.





