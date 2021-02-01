Looking back at Dustin Pedroia’s injury-plagued final years with the Red Sox

2016 season: Plays 154 games and hits .318 with an .825 OPS and 12 defensive runs saved.

A look back at his recent injury history:

Dustin Pedroia officially announced his retirement , a knee injury cutting short the former MVP’s career. The Red Sox second baseman tried to come back on multiple occasions, but each time the knee would not respond.

Oct. 12, 2016: Has left knee surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital to remove a section of the meniscus and smooth arthritic joint surfaces. Team orthopedist Dr. Peter Asnis does the surgery.

April 21, 2017: In Baltimore, Pedroia is injured in the eighth inning of a 2-0 loss at Baltimore. On a force play at second base, Manny Machado aggressively slides over the bag and spikes Pedroia in the knee. Pedroia misses 56 of the remaining 145 games, twice going on the injured list.

Oct. 15, 2017: Has arthroscopic surgery to determine the extent of his injuries.

Oct. 25, 2017: Has what is termed “cartilage restoration surgery” by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. Also has microfracture surgery on his tibia.

May 26-29, 2018: Goes 1 for 11 in three games after coming off the injured list. Returns to the injured list May 30 for the remainder of the season.

July 20, 2018: Has surgery in Arizona to remove scar tissue from left knee. Dr. Thomas Carter does the procedure.

Feb. 15, 2019: Says the cartilage restoration surgery was a mistake and he would not have undergone it had he known the difficulty in returning.

April 9-15, 2019: Returns from the injured list and goes 2 for 19 in five games.

April 17, 2019: Feels a pop in his knee taking a swing at Yankee Stadium in the second inning and leaves the game. Returns to the injured list the next day.

May 2-9, 2019: Plays in five minor league games.

May 13, 2019: Injury rehabilitation assignment is stopped because of what the team describes as “minor knee soreness.”

May 17, 2019: Begins another injury rehabilitation assignment.

May 25, 2019: During a game with Double A Portland, Pedroia takes himself out after two at-bats because of pain in his knee.

May 27, 2019: Placed on the 60-day injured list and acknowledges he’s not sure whether he’ll be able to play again.

June 2, 2019: Returns to Arizona to contemplate his future.

Aug. 6, 2019: Undergoes a “knee joint preservation procedure” by Dr. Matt Provencher at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo. It’s his fifth surgery on the knee.

Nov. 11, 2019: Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom says Pedroia has given him “every indication” he plans to play in 2020 and has returned to working out.

Jan. 21, 2020: Suffers what is described as a significant setback with his knee.

Feb. 23, 2020: After not reporting to spring training, Pedroia is placed on the 60-day injured list. He is away from the team all season.

Oct. 31, 2020: Activated off the injured list and returned to the 40-man roster. Team officials concede he is not healthy and there are no expectations that he can play.

Feb. 1, 2021: Pedroia announces he will end his playing career because of the injury.

