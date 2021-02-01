EMass girls’ basketball: St. Mary’s Maiya Bergdorf headlines Players of the Week

Maiya Bergdorf (41) averaged 21.5 points per game in a 4-0 week for the St. Mary's of Lynn girls' basketball team.

Avery Hallinan, Amesbury — Pacing the Cape Ann League in scoring (20.8 ppg), the junior guard averaged 25.3 points across three games, including 32 in a 48-46 win vs. North Reading on Friday.

Olivia Quinn, Franklin — Led by her 16-point effort in 62-43 win Tuesday and 20 more points in a 63-47 triumph Friday, the Panthers (8-0) stayed perfect after beating Hockomock foe Mansfied.

Kiki Fossbender, Hopkinton — With three double-digit scoring efforts, including 21 points in Friday’s 56-37 victory over Dedham, the junior guard helped the Hillers improve to 5-1 in the Tri-Valley League.

Avery Burns, Nauset — The senior guard scored 34 points and drilled four 3-pointers in a 76-30 rout against Sandwich, and tallied 17 points and eight rebounds in a Cape & Islands battle of unbeatens when the Warriors took down Falmouth, 46-39.

Maiya Bergdorf, St. Mary’s — The senior forward averaged 21.5 points in a four-game stretch, highlighted by a 31-point outburst in Wednesday’s 72-39 nonleague win over Malden Catholic. She shot 62 percent (31 of 50) from the floor and 86 percent from the free-throw line for the 12-1 Spartans.

