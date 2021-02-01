Jake DeBrusk on track to get back on skates ahead of his injured teammates

Meanwhile, the injured likes of Ondrej Kase , Jack Studnicka , and Matt Grzelcyk , also home in Boston, remain off skates and Cassidy offered no projected return date for any of the three.

“That’s a positive,” said coach Bruce Cassidy , who of late had DeBrusk on the club’s top line, riding right wing with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron . “Once you’re on the ice you are a step closer.”

Jake DeBrusk , who exited the Bruins lineup after logging only 3:30 ice time Tuesday night vs. the Penguins, could resume skating Monday morning in Brighton, some 450 miles removed from his club’s evening rematch with the Capitals in D.C.

None of the injured, including DeBrusk, is expected to rejoin the Bruins for the remaining three games of the road trip (Monday in D.C., followed by Wednesday and Friday in Philadelphia).

Jake DeBrusk looks for some open ice during a recent workout. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Bruins, as is their longstanding policy, have offered scant detail regarding any of the injured. Kase is believed to have suffered a concussion in the second game of the season, rattled along the rear wall by the Devils’ Miles Wood.

Capfriendly.com as of Sunday evening listed Kase and Studnicka on Boston’s injured reserve list, a revision from the day before when it had Kase and John Moore on the IR.

Moore skated in Sunday’s workout in D.C., among a trio of spare backliners, including Steve Kampfer and Urho Vaakanainen.

Forward Charlie Coyle was given the day off skates. According to Cassidy, Coyle sustained “a bit of an upper body” injury in Saturday night’s 4-3 OT loss to the Caps.

“He came out of the game all right,” said Cassidy. “But it’s something that lingered in the morning. So we gave him the day off and hopefully that will help for [Monday]. But we’ll see in the morning.”

Line shuffling

With Coyle enjoying a day of R&R, Cassidy juggled all the lines during the workout other than the top trio of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak, who combined for 32 shot attempts Saturday night. During the workout, Craig Smith moved up to right wing with David Krejci and Nick Ritchie (4 goals) … With Grzelcyk home, look for Connor Clifton to partner for a fourth game with Brandon Carlo on the No. 2 D pairing … Due to COVID-19 restrictions, players are confined to their hotel rooms on the road, except to practice or play games. To minimize the potential for cabin fever, particularly on a four-game trip, Cassidy said he’ll be more inclined not to skip off-day workouts on the road. He’d prefer to keep his charges busy and award them with extra days off here and there when the club is in Boston … As of Sunday morning, the Bruins ranked No. 5 in the league with a power play clicking at 34.6 percent, and No. 2 in penalty killing at 90 percent. The combined percentage of 124.6 was No. 1 overall in the league, followed by Dallas (123.2), Colorado (122.0), Washington (120.2), and Toronto (120.2) … Following the two upcoming games in Philadelphia, the Bruins will be back at the Garden Saturday night for their first matchup this season with the Sabres.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.