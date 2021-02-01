For Merrimack men’s basketball, this has been a testing season

“We hop on a bus Friday without knowing our results and just hoping they come in a reasonable time to play the game,’' said Gallo.

Gallo and his team played at LIU Brooklyn last Wednesday and Thursday, bused back to North Andover, then turned around to head back to New York to play Wagner. In the era of COVID-19, however, the team first had to be tested before the two-game set on Staten Island.

“I feel like I’m a member of a lousy cover band, going up and down I-95 on a bus,” said Merrimack men’s basketball coach Joe Gallo.

A positive did come back, and that forced the postponement of the Wagner games. The result proved to be a false positive, so Gallo and his team found themselves on another long bus ride for pretty much no reason.

The testing is a necessary part of navigating this one-of-a-kind season, and it has been unpredictable at times.

“The testing company alerts you [via text and email] when your result comes in,” said Gallo. “They just start trickling in and there’s no rhyme or reason when they come. For a while they were coming back like if you tested on a Monday morning you have it back by midnight before you woke up Tuesday. But they’ve been on more of a 36-hour delay the last couple of tests.”

Testing will continue, and Gallo hopes his team remains negative and will be able to play Thursday and Friday against Saint Francis of Pennsylvania.

“We’ve had two pauses, but we’ve been very fortunate since we got back from Christmas,” said Gallo. “We’ve gone straight through with no pauses. We’re actually starting to play better basketball since we’ve had a few weeks of practices and games.”

After shockingly winning the Northeast Conference regular-season championship in its first season in Division 1, Merrimack has experienced more of a reality check this season.

The Warriors are 4-4, including consecutive ugly losses to Mount St. Mary’s and a beatdown by LIU in the second of a two-game set last week.

Like many leagues, the NEC has scheduled games on consecutive days. It’s an adjustment for everyone; as Gallo points out, Colgate beat Army by 44 one night and then lost the next day.

“It’s all around the country,” he said about dealing with back-to-back games. “I think I need a sports psychologist on staff to figure that piece of it out. My business management degree from Merrimack isn’t good enough.”

The positives for Merrimack have been the play of sophomore forward Jordan Minor (13.9 ppg, 10.0 rpg), and guards Mikey Watkins (12.4 ppg) and Mykel Derring (10.0). Freshman guard Malik Edmead looks like he’ll be a big help as time goes on.

Merrimack still isn’t eligible for the NEC tournament, so the goal is to repeat as regular-season champion. In the wide-open conference, every team has at least three losses, although Bryant and LIU are considered the best teams.

“We’re 4-4 … so we’re still in the mix, just got to go on a little run here,” said Gallo. “I’m very satisfied.

“Two years ago, when we first announced the transition [to Division 1], I always thought Year 2 would be the toughest one because we had all the older guys in Year 1.

“I was not Nostradamus and predicting there would be a pandemic going, so to have a young crew, no summer, barely any preseason, a stretch of 25 days of them being home, for us to be sitting at 4-4 in Year 2 of the transition, I wouldn’t necessarily praise my guys for that behind the scenes, but when I lay my head down on the pillow, I am happy with how we’re playing.”

▪ COVID pause update: Of the Massachusetts Division 1 schools, only Holy Cross and Merrimack played games last week. The others are hoping to return as soon as possible.

Boston College: The Eagles are in a tough spot, playing an excellent Florida State team Tuesday night at Conte Forum (with the dreaded 9 p.m. tipoff). They’ve had some semblance of practice since Friday, but only four scholarship players will be available Tuesday night: Steffon Mitchell, Jay Heath, C.J. Felder, and Kamari Williams. Have mercy, Leonard Hamilton.

UMass: The Minutemen are having full practices and are on target to play Fordham Wednesday.

Northeastern: The Huskies should get back on the practice floor this week, but two games against Delaware scheduled for the weekend have been postponed.

Boston University: The Terriers returned to practice Monday and are hoping to play a two-game set against Colgate Saturday and Sunday.

UMass Lowell: The River Hawks are back practicing after their third pause and are scheduled to host Maine this weekend

▪ Other thoughts and opinions.

The forgotten: The Mountain West is often overlooked, but by my eye, it has four NCAA Tournament-caliber teams in Boise State, Utah State, Colorado State, and San Diego State. I’m willing to be that won’t happen, unfortunately.

Remember them? Harvard’s Ivy League Players of the Year who transferred — Bryce Aiken and Seth Towns — are showing signs of contributing to their new teams. Aiken scored 21 points for Seton Hall against Creighton in a game the Pirates gave away; he looked like he was toying with Dartmouth on a Friday night in Hanover, N.H. He also had 9 in a loss to Villanova. Towns is now a rotation player off the bench for an underrated and dangerous Ohio State squad, although he’s not putting up big numbers.

Michigan State misery: The Spartans, who will be hard-pressed to make the NCAA Tournament, returned from a COVID-19 pause and lost to Rutgers, 67-37, while shooting 29 percent, then really couldn’t keep up with Ohio State in a 79-62 loss. It’s a lost year in East Lansing.

Winning streaks end: Winthrop lost to UNC Asheville, 57-55, after winning 21 straight dating back to last season, which had been the longest streak in the nation … New Mexico State’s 34-game winning streak in the WAC was ended by Grand Canyon, 70-62.

Joe Sullivan can be reached at josephsullivan1974@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeSullivan.