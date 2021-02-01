NHL postpones Devils next three games after four more players test positive

The NHL announced on Monday the New Jersey Devils have been forced to postpone three games this week after four more players tested positive for COVID-19. Andreas Johnsson , Janne Kuokkanen , Michael McLeod and Pavel Zacha all tested positive after playing in back-to-back games last weekend against the Buffalo Sabres. New Jersey now has 10 players on the COVID list, including No. 1 goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood . Two players on the list, defenseman Sami Vatanen and goaltender Aaron Dell , are isolating after signing with the team. New Jersey was scheduled to play the Penguins on Tuesday and Thursday in Pittsburgh. They also had a home game against the Rangers on Saturday afternoon. The Devils played back-to-back games against the Sabres in Buffalo on Saturday and Sunday. Center Travis Zajac missed Saturday’s game after a positive test and forward Kyle Palmieri did not play Sunday after a positive test . . . Tony DeAngelo went unclaimed by the NHL’s other 30 teams after the New York Rangers put him on waivers on Sunday, less than four months after re-signing the 25-year-old defenseman to a two-year, $9.6 million contract. DeAngelo was on the ice for four Penguins goals in an overtime loss Saturday night and has a minus-6 rating this season.

Former UConn women’s basketball standout Diana Taurasi signed a multiyear contract on the first day of the WNBA’s free agent period to stay in Phoenix while Alysha Clark also inked a multiyear deal to head across the country from Seattle to join the Washington Mystics. Candace Parker also signed with the Sky, returning home to Chicago after spending her entire career in Los Angeles since she was drafted first in 2008. Unlike Parker, there was no real expectation the 38-year-old Taurasi would leave the team that drafted her No. 1 in 2004. “As I’ve said before, as long as Diana wants to play in the WNBA, we want her in a Mercury uniform. She is the heart of our franchise, the first face on our Mount Rushmore, the best winner and competitor in the women’s game,” said Mercury general manager Jim Pitman.

Advertisement

College basketball

Texas men’s coach had ‘significant’ symptoms

Texas coach Shaka Smart said he had “significant” symptoms while in extended isolation from his team and family after testing positive for COVID-19 as he and the No. 6 Longhorns prepared for Tuesday night’s Big 12 showdown with No. 2 Baylor. “This was not a walk in the park for me, not saying it has been for anyone else,” said Smart, who returned to the team Sunday and will be back on the bench against Baylor. “When you go through that kind of stuff, it certainly swirls some things around your mind.” . . . DePaul’s game next week at third-ranked Villanova has been postponed, one of three schedule adjustments for the Blue Demons announced by the Big East Conference. DePaul’s game against Xavier on Wednesday also has been postponed due to COVID-19-related issues in the Xavier program. DePaul’s previously postponed game at St. John’s on Jan. 2 has been rescheduled for Feb. 20.

Advertisement

Gonzaga men top AP top 25 poll

The Gonzaga and Baylor men’s basketball teams remained atop the poll for the 11th straight week. The Zags (17-0, 8-0 West Coast) received 61 first-place votes from a media panel to hold at No. 1 after routing San Diego and Pepperdine last week. The Bears (16-0, 8-0 Big 12) received the other three first-place votes following wins over Kansas State and Auburn. Villanova and Michigan remained at Nos. 3 and 4, with Houston rounding out the top five, marking the Cougars’ highest ranking since the Phi Slama Jama team reached No. 2 in 1983-84.

Advertisement

Soccer

Liverpool backfills its back end

Liverpool attempted to address its injury crisis in central defense by signing Ben Davies, a 25-year-old left-sided center half from Preston in England’s second division, and Ozan Kabak, a 20-year-old Turkey international at Schalke, the worst defense in Germany’s Bundesliga, as stop-gap measures for the second half of the season. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hadn’t felt the need to bring in reinforcements in the position even after the loss of Virgil van Dijk in October and Joe Gomez in November to long-term knee injuries. But with the fitness of his other senior center back — Joel Matip — also proving unreliable and Liverpool falling behind in its title defense, Klopp changed his mind.

Miscellany

Gut-Behrami wins World Cup super-G

In a race originally scheduled for Sunday but postponed until Monday because of fog, Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami outclassed the field once again in a World Cup super-G, winning the last race before the world championships. Gut-Behrami recorded her 16th career win in super-G to tie for third with Katja Seizinger of Germany on the all-time winners list. Only American great Lindsey Vonn (28) and Austrian skier Renate Götschl (17) have won more super-Gs. Overall World Cup leader Petra Vlhova was the only racer to finish within seven-tenths of a second of Gut-Behrami’s time, coming in 0.28 behind in second for her first career super-G podium. Super-G world champion Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the speed races in Germany in order to train for the worlds. Shiffrin has not competed in a speed race in more than a year. She had a 10-month break from racing in 2020 and only resumed training in super-G last week . . . Ryszard Szurkowski, a two-time Olympic cycling silver medalist from Poland, died Monday after battling cancer. Szurkowski won his Olympic medals in 1972 and 1976 as part of the Polish team in the road race. He also won three world championship titles, including one in the individual road race for amateurs in 1973. He was 75.

Advertisement



