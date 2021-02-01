Patrick Reed overcomes rules controversy to win Farmers PGA Tour event

Showing no effects from a rules controversy a day earlier, Patrick Reed pulled away for a five-shot victory Sunday in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego. Reed closed with a 4-under 68 at Torrey Pines, making an eagle on the par-5 sixth and finishing off his ninth PGA Tour title with a birdie on the 18th. The former Masters champions finished at 14 under after a consistent four days at the blufftop municipal courses overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The controversy arose Saturday on the par-4 10th when Reed hit a 190-yard shot out of a bunker with a TV replay showing the ball bounced once before settling into the rough. Without waiting for an official, Reed picked up the ball to see if it was embedded. Reed told the official that no one in his group, as well as a nearby volunteer, saw it bounce. He was awarded a free drop and saved par in a round of 70. On Sunday, Reed jump-started his round with a 45-foot eagle putt on the No. 6 to get to 12 under and followed with a birdie on the par-4 seventh. His only bogey was on the par-3 eighth, and he rebounded with a birdie on the par-5 ninth. He played par the rest of the way until sinking an 8-foot birdie putt on No. 18. Tony Finau , Xander Schauffele , Ryan Palmer , Henrik Norlander and Viktor Hovland tied for second . . . Paul Casey won the Dubai Desert Classic for his 15th European Tour title, closing with a 2-under 70 for a four-stroke victory. The 43-year-old Englishman finished at 17-under-par 271 at Emirates Golf Club. South Africa’s Brandon Stone was second after a 72. Scotland’s Robert Macintyre had a 74 to finish third at 12 under.

Twins, SS Simmons finalize deal

The Minnesota Twins finalized an $10.5 million, one-year contract on with shortstop Andrelton Simmons, enhancing their infield defense for 2021 as they seek a third straight AL Central division title and attempt to stop their record postseason losing streak. The four-time Gold Glove award winner will allow Jorge Polanco to move to second base and form a strong tandem on the left side with third baseman Josh Donaldson. The 31-year-old Simmons played the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

NBA

Citing the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Miami Heat listed second-year guard Tyler Herro as questionable for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets after he revealed someone who lives with him tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement came less than 24 hours after Herro learned of the positive test and his potential exposure. The reason the team gave for Herro’s questionable status only meant it was virus-related and did not suggest Herro, who was not with the team for Sunday’s practice, had tested positive.

Colleges

UConn women rebound from loss

After losing at No. 19 Arkansas on Thursday, the third-ranked University of Connecticut women’s basketball team rebounded from its rare setback with a convincing 100-67 win over DePaul (9-4, 6-2). The Huskies (11-1, 9-0 Big East), who had not dropped consecutive games in 28 years, were led by Christyn Williams, who scored a career-high 29 points, and Paige Bueckers, who added 22 points and personal-best 10 assists . . . Hannah Nihill (team-high 19 points) scored the winning layup on an inbounds play with 2.4 seconds left to lift the Drexel women’s basketball team (9-4, 6-2 CAA) to a 58-56 victory over host Northeastern at the Cabot Center. Senior point guard Stella Clark led the Huskies (3-8, 2-6 CAA) with 15 points while tacking on eight rebounds and seven assists . . . In women’s ice hockey, Savannah Norcross scored two goals while Alexie Guay had three points and Abigail Levy made 33 saves for her first shutout of the season to lead the No. 7 Boston College women’s hockey team (12-3-0) to a 4-0 win over UConn (5-9-1) at the Freitas Ice Forum in Storrs, Conn.

Miscellany

Messi proves his worth

Lionel Messi, showing his worth yet again, scored on a beautiful free kick to lead Barcelona to a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish League. The 650th goal in Messi’s Barcelona career came amid the noise prompted by Spanish newspaper El Mundo’s report that his contract is worth $673 million over four seasons. The Catalan club, mired in debt and political turmoil, had to quickly deny its involvement in the leak . . . The slumping New York Rangers placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo, 25, on waivers, one day after he struggled in a 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh during which he was on ice for four of the Penguins’ goals. DeAngelo, who signed a two-year, $9.6 million contract in the offseason, was benched by coach David Quinn earlier this season for a third-period unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and complaining loudly to the referees after drawing a holding penalty . . .Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia will miss the world championships in February after breaking a bone in her right knee on Sunday. The Italian ski federation said Goggia suffered “a compound fracture of the lateral tibial plateau of the right knee” after she fell while skiing down to the valley with other competitors after a World Cup super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, was postponed until Monday because of fog.

