After battling injuries for three seasons, Red Sox great Dustin Pedroia announces retirement at 37

But what Pedroia couldn’t do, ultimately, was defeat the toll all that took on his body.

The second baseman became one of the elite players in Red Sox history, helping lead them to two World Series championships while stacking up Gold Gloves and All-Star Game appearances.

Dustin Pedroia made a career out of the impossible, defying doubters who said he was too small of stature to be anything more than a good college player by being named American League Rookie of the Year in 2007, then Most Valuable Player a year after that.

After more than two years of trying to come back from persistent pain in his left knee, the 37-year-old Pedroia decided to walk away from baseball while he could still walk and announced Monday that his playing career was over.

“Dustin is so much more than his American League Most Valuable Player award, his All-Star Game selections, and the Gold Gloves he amassed throughout his impressive 17-year career in our organization,” Sox principal owner John Henry said in a statement.

“Dustin came to represent the kind of grit, passion, and competitive drive that resonates with baseball fans everywhere and especially with Red Sox fans. He played the game he loves in service to our club, its principles and in pursuit of championships.

“Most of all we are forever grateful to him for what he brought to our club and to our region as an important role model showing all of us how much one can accomplish with determination and hard work.”

The Red Sox remain responsible for the $12 million remaining on Pedroia’s contract, which will count toward the luxury tax payroll. He is now off the 40-man roster.

Now both sides can move on after three-plus years of false starts and what ultimately proved to be false hope.

Pedroia played only nine games over the last three seasons, going 3 for 31 at the plate. It was an unsatisfying conclusion to an accomplished career.

He leaves the game a .299 career hitter with 140 home runs, 725 RBIs, 138 stolen bases and an .805 OPS.

Pedroia is one of only nine players in history to have a Rookie of the Year, MVP, Gold Glove and World Series title on his résumé and the only player to accomplish that in his first two full seasons. He also started 51 career postseason games, tied for fifth all-time among second basemen.

Pedroia’s four Gold Gloves are the most for a Red Sox infielder, and he joins only Carl Yastrzemski and Mookie Betts as the only players in team history with 100 home runs and 100 stolen bases for the Sox.

Pedroia had only 31 at-bats in the past three seasons. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Despite a big, power-hungry swing, he walked nearly as many times (624) as he struck out (654).

Only 10 players have appeared in more games for the Sox and only seven have more hits.

Until Pedroia made his debut in 2006 after starring at Arizona State, Hall of Famer Bobby Doerr was unquestionably the best second baseman in Red Sox history. Now it’s up for discussion.

Doerr, who also came to the Red Sox from the West Coast, retired at age 33 after the 1951 season because of a back injury. For Pedroia, it was his knee.

Pedroia was initially injured in 2016 but played though it and had surgery following the season. In 2017, only 17 games into the season, Baltimore’s Manny Machado slid aggressively into Pedroia’s left leg and caused further damage.

Four more surgeries followed, along with countless hours of rehabilitation work and several rounds of minor league assignments to gauge whether he could play. All proved fruitless.

Pedroia had what was termed a “knee joint preservation procedure” at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., on Aug. 6, 2019, and acknowledged three weeks later that his career could be over.

That changed a few months later, Pedroia telling the Red Sox his recovery was progressing better than expected and he hoped to play again.

But inflammation in the knee ended that bid. Pedroia did not attend spring training in 2020 and remained in Arizona all season.

After discussions with his family, friends, and agents Sam and Seth Levinson, Pedroia decided it was time to start a new chapter in his life and devote his time to his wife, Kelli, and their three sons.

Beyond his statistics and the championships, Pedroia was known for his all-out style. At 5 feet 9 inches, he played fearlessly, refusing to back down to any situation or opponent.

Pedroia’s injury problems were a product of how he played in the field, diving after balls he had little chance of stopping or hanging in at second base to turn a double play knowing he’d be taken out by the runner.

“I never took one play off in my life,” Pedroia said in 2019. “It’s unfortunate that I got hurt. But you can’t control that.”

Pedroia also served as a mentor for younger teammates and was the de facto team captain after Jason Varitek retired following the 2011 season. Until stepping away, Pedroia was the longest-tenured member of the team by seven years.

His swagger, while played for comic effect at times, was true to his personality.

Pedroia was close to his first manager, Terry Francona, and heartily endorsed the hiring of Alex Cora, a former teammate and good friend, as manager in 2018.

There were occasional darker moments. Pedroia clashed with manager Bobby Valentine during the ill-fated 2012 season and disagreed with manager John Farrell in ’17 over the clumsy way the pitching staff tried to retaliate against Machado following the takeout slide.

As for what comes next beyond family life, it’s uncertain. Pedroia has said in the past he wasn’t interested in coaching, and going into television work appears unlikely, although he will have suitors.

Whatever it may be, Pedroia will leave the game knowing he was one of the best players in Red Sox history.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.