Report: Rams tried to swing deal for Aaron Rodgers, but were rebuffed

The blockbuster shift of former No. 1 picks within the NFC, which will not become official until the start of the new league year on March 17, will provide a fresh start for two durable starting quarterbacks who probably need a change of scenery. Stafford asked to be traded shortly after the current season ended with the Lions’ third straight campaign with at least 10 losses. Meanwhile, the Rams’ coaching staff and front office have publicly expressed a clear loss of confidence in Goff in recent weeks, even after Los Angeles earned its third playoff berth and posted its fourth straight winning record during Goff’s four years under coach Sean McVay .

Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday that Los Angeles asked Green Bay about the availability of Rodgers, who suggested his future with the only team he’s ever played for was uncertain after his playoff ouster to the Buccaneers. The Packers were “adamant” they weren’t trading Rodgers, and the Rams ultimately dealt for Matthew Stafford .

Before they traded three draft picks, including two first rounders, and Jared Goff to Detroit on Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams pursued another direction for a new veteran quarterback to build around: Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers .

Detroit will get the Rams’ first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, along with their third-round pick this year and Goff.

Advertisement

Stafford, who turns 33 in February, has two years and $43 million left on a $135 million, five-year contract. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Stafford — who began the deal as the league’s highest-paid players but will be outside the top 10 quarterback salaries next season — will begin his Rams tenure on that deal, with no extension or raise planned. Goff is about to start a four-year, $134 million contract with $110 million guaranteed, with approximately $43 million in fully guaranteed payments due him the next two years.

Advertisement

The Lions had several offers for Stafford, and they all included first-round picks, according to another person with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because those details were not announced. Stafford already owns an estate in Newport Coast, southeast of Los Angeles in Orange County, and he is a childhood friend and former high school teammate of longtime Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

Clean testing for Super Bowl foes

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as of midday Sunday, had not had positive coronavirus test results by players over the past week, a person familiar with the results told the Washington Post. That’s after the four teams that participated in Jan. 24′s two conference championship games — the Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC and the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC — had no positive test results by players during the week leading up to those games. The two Super Bowl teams have begun undergoing twice-per-day coronavirus testing. That means daily point-of-care testing in addition to the regular daily testing that has been done of teams’ players, coaches, and staffers since training camp . . . Patricia Rooney, the wife of late Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, died peacefully at her home on Saturday according to a statement from the team. She was 88.