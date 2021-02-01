Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner backstops US men’s team in shutout of Trinidad & Tobago

Revolution goaltender Matt Turner made his US National Team debut Sunday night a memorable one, backstopping the US to a 7-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago in an international friendly at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Turner was barely tested in the first half as the Americans built a 4-0 lead. But at the 65-minute mark, he made a nifty save on a penalty kick, lunging to his right and turning away Alvin Jones to keep the shutout alive.