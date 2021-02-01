Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner backstops US men’s team in shutout of Trinidad & Tobago

Revolution goaltender Matt Turner made his US National Team debut Sunday night a memorable one, backstopping the US to a 7-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago in an international friendly at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Turner was barely tested in the first half as the Americans built a 4-0 lead. But at the 65-minute mark, he made a nifty save on a penalty kick, lunging to his right and turning away Alvin Jones to keep the shutout alive.
You never forget your first cap.— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) February 1, 2021
You especially won't forget it when you stop a penalty.
Well done, @HeaddTurner! 👏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pHZ1yOpUH5
The US dominated for much of the night, taking an early lead less than two minutes into the contest and coasting down the stretch.
Advertisement
Turner, who earned his first international cap in the USMNT’s opening match of 2021, became the first New England goalkeeper to play for the US Men’s National Team since Matt Reis in 2007.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.