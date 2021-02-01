Second effort results in another BC High hockey win over Xaverian

The Eagles turned the tide in strikingly similar fashion Sunday at the Thayer Sports Center in Braintree. They picked up another 5-2 win, matching their score from the first meeting.

“It was 2-2 at half,” recalled Flaherty. “We were trying to revisit that, build on it, and talk about the fact that we wanted to have the same outcome.”

With a Catholic Conference matchup with visiting Xaverian locked up, 1-all, at the halftime break, BC High hockey coach John Flaherty turned back the clock to the teams’ last meeting on Jan. 13 — a 5-2 Eagles’ road win.

Senior forward Aidan McDonnell of Dedham led a balanced attack with two goals and an assist, one score coming right out of a faceoff and another the clinching empty-netter. Brian Bulger, Declan Joyce and James Marshall also found the net for the Eagles (3-1).

“[McDonnell], he’s one of those guys who does everything well and just doesn’t get a lot of credit,” Flaherty said.

Freshman goaltender Troy Huber earned his first start in net and picked up his first win in a strong performance. Flaherty was glad to see the young netminder succeed.

“He’s been working hard in practice,” Flaherty said.

The team-wide effort in an unusual season also pleased the coach. After the Hawks put pressure on early, BC High found a groove and was able to pull away.

“My takeaway for our guys is that we were pretty resilient today,” Flaherty said. “We didn’t quit.”

BC High's Brian Bulger (right) gets a hand from teammates on the bench after he scored the tying goal in the first half of the Eagles' 5-2 win at the Thayer Sports Center in Braintree. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 5, Malden Catholic 1 — By any measure, Mitchell Albert has had a stellar career at St. John’s. As a senior, he is a team captain. And in a convincing Catholic Conference win over MC, the defenseman from Northborough netted his first goal as a Pioneer at New England Sports Center.

“It means a lot, I’ve been trying to get that one for awhile now,” Albert said. “I wasn’t sure if I’d get one by the end of my career, so it was good to get it tonight.”

It was the first game at the NESC for St. John’s (3-1) this winter after a two-week pause because of the coronavirus earlier this month. As such, the team’s home opener doubled up as its senior night, just in case something else were to happen in this unpredictable season.

Andrew Brown, a sophomore defenseman, also had his first career goal for the Pioneers, who never trailed. Brown, along with Ryan Richard and Brett Edgren, scored in the first half for SJS before Nico Russo scored shorthanded for the Lancers (0-1-2) in the second. Damon Myers answered for the Pioneers for a 4-1 edge, setting up Albert for a memorable dagger.

Beverly 4, Marblehead 0 — Senior Brendan Sweeney was stellar with a 32-save effort and the Panthers (3-3) struck for four third-period goals for the Northeastern Conference win at the Paul Cronin MDC Rink in Revere.

Bishop Feehan 2, Bishop Fenwick 2 — Junior Ethan Barios stop 25 shots as the Shamrocks (1-8-1) earned the point with the Catholic Central League draw at New England Sports Village in Attleboro.

Boys’ basketball

Apponequet 58, Fairhaven 54 — Junior wing Patrick White delivered 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to propel the Lakers (6-2) to an overtime road win in the South Coast Conference.

Archbishop Williams 79, Cristo Rey 55 — Playing for the third day in a row, the host Bishops (10-3) received 21 points and 10 rebounds from sophomore guard Andre Mills (Dorchester) and 20 points and 10 boards from senior center Jack McCarthy (Braintree) in the Catholic Central win.

Marshfield 57, Duxbury 50 — Senior guard Rocco DeSantes scored 17 points, powering the Rams (5-2) to a road win over the Dragons (1-6).

Marshfield led, 13-10, through one, and 33-27 at halftime, but Duxbury started the third quarter on a 9-2 run to take its first lead of the night. The Rams responded, claiming a 39-38 edge through three quarters and outscoring the Dragons the rest of the way.

Senior guard Cam Reagan paced Duxbury with 21 points. Jack Mitchelson had 13 for the Rams, who were able to hang on despite a second-half surge from the Dragons.

DeSantes was aggressive taking the ball to the basket, finishing in traffic on multiple instances and getting to the free-throw line late in the game. He hit a pair to push the lead to 51-44 with 2:36 to go, then another with 2:16 remaining to help Marshfield cement the win.

Girls’ basketball

Attleboro 64, King Philip 50 — Meg Gordon racked up 20 points and 15 rebounds as the visiting Bombardiers (5-1) registered their second Hockomock win in two days over the Warriors.

Hopkinton 53, Dedham 43 — Junior Kiki Fossbender paced the Hillers (5-1) with 14 points, senior Caroline Connell added 11, and Lauren Cho had 10 in the Tri-Valley League road win. Junior forward Avery O’Connor had 25 points for the Marauders (2-7).

Old Rochester 39, Dighton-Rehoboth 38 — Senior captain Meghan Horan tallied 13 points for the host Bulldogs (6-0), who held off the Falcons (7-2) in the South Coast matchup.

Whitman-Hanson 56, Silver Lake 36 — Senior captain Reese Cordero drained three 3-pointers en route to 16 points for the Panthers (4-2) in the Patriot League home win.

Girls’ gymnastics

Masconomet 148.1, Peabody 112.9 — Freshman Bella Misiura (38.1) won the all-around with winning performances on the bars (9.35), the beam (9.5), and the floor (9.75) for the Chieftains. Gracy Mowers was first on the vault (9.8).

Girls’ hockey

Austin Prep 3, Bishop Fenwick/Essex Tech 0 — The Cougars (6-0-1) received shorthanded goals from juniors Isabel Hulse and Sabina Axelrod, and a power-play goal from sophomore Kenzie Cerrato in a Catholic Central League shutout at the McVann/O’Keefe Memorial Rink in Peabody.

The win extended AP’s unbeaten streak to 30 games dating back to Dec. 2019.

“We just had a really strong game today overall … much stronger than we played them the last time,” said Austin Prep coach Stephanie Wood. “I thought we did really well on the PK and we worked hard all game.”

Junior goaltender Lauryn Hanafin recorded her second shutout of the season.

HPNA 3, Andover 3 — The Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op rallied with three goals in the third period to earn the draw at the Veterans Memorial Rink.

Brandon Chase, Trevor Hass, Jake Levin, and Ethan McDowell also contributed.