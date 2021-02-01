Theo Epstein, in step toward team ownership, joins up with private equity firm

In that capacity, according to the release , Epstein will oversee new company initiatives and advise teams on leadership and culture-building. Arctos invests in sports teams and leagues, and already has a stake in Fenway Sports Group, the parent company to the Red Sox.

But two months removed from his resignation as the Cubs president of baseball operations, Epstein has begun to take a broader view of both baseball and sports. Private equity company Arctos Sports Partners announced on Monday that Epstein has joined them as an Executive-in-Residence.

For almost three decades, Theo Epstein’s perspective was framed by sitting inside of different baseball organizations. He worked up the ladder with the Orioles and Padres before leading front offices with the Red Sox and Cubs.

Advertisement

“Theo will bring extraordinary value and an unrivaled perspective to Arctos,” Arctos managing partner Ian Charles said in a statement. “His experience driving organizational excellence and building winning cultures will be a priceless resource for us and our partners. Theo brings a deep understanding of virtually every aspect of sports management, and an undisputed track record of success at the highest levels.”

Epstein won three World Series during his tenures as the GM of the Red Sox (2002–11) and president of baseball operations with the Cubs (2011–20), ending the two most storied championship droughts in North American sports. His teams reached the playoffs 11 times in 19 seasons.

He resigned from the Cubs in November, citing his long-articulated belief that change roughly once every decade was healthy for both him and his organization, and suggesting that the timing was right as the Cubs prepared for significant roster changes.

Epstein, who declared interest in being part of an ownership group, took on a consulting role last month with Major League Baseball to contribute to discussions of on-field issues and potential rule changes.

Advertisement

Now, with Arctos, he’ll help the company to decide, for instance, those teams and leagues that represent promising investments while also gaining grounding in the relatively new field of institutional investment in sports.

“Arctos has such a brilliant mission and such unique expertise that in just over a year of existence, the firm has already started to reshape the sports landscape for the better,” Epstein said in a statement. “I’m excited to explore all the ways we can partner to bring new opportunities, creative solutions and real value to professional sports franchises and leagues.”

Arctos formed in 2019, the same year that MLB changed its bylaws to permit investment funds to acquire minority stakes in multiple teams. Other leagues — MLS and, as of last week, the NBA — have since followed suit, in part because soaring franchise valuations have priced out all but the wealthiest investors. Moreover, with sports franchises broadening their own investments to include other entertainment and real estate, teams are looking for more liquid capital.

In its passive investment capacity, Arctos can offer feedback regarding broader issues such as organizational culture and management structure, but it’s barred from day-to-day, in-game management decisions that impact a team’s competitiveness.

According to multiple industry sources, Arctos has invested an undisclosed amount in FSG. However, while Epstein would be available as a resource should the team be interested in his input, he’s not expected to have any day-to-day role with FSG or the Red Sox; most of his work will focus on new deals.

Advertisement

That work certainly could help Epstein lay the groundwork for a future effort to form an ownership group. But more immediately, it provides him an opportunity to remain in the sports industry while exploring a different side of it.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for Theo to broaden his already very accomplished career,” said Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy. “I know he’s excited about viewing the sports industry through a different lens.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.