Tom Brady says he was grateful to have had Bill Belichick as his coach

There was no hustle and bustle of a typical Super Bowl Opening Night, in which everyone from retired cornerback Deion Sanders to talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez to children from the NFL’s “Play 60” program could crowd around podiums and ask players questions. There were no zany props or amusing questions or carnival games, either.

“I’m sitting here in an empty room,” Brady said. “This is very different than the other nine experiences.”

Before he spoke to the media Monday morning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took out his iPhone and snapped a photo of the setup.

This year’s iteration was much more low-key because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to a single camera, Brady didn’t want to do too much comparing other than noting the differences in setting. Sunday will mark his 10th Super Bowl appearance but his first not with the Patriots, with whom he won six championships.

“They’ve all meant something a little bit different to me,” Brady said. “They’ve all been very unique in their own way. It’d just be cool to accomplish it this time. I don’t compare them to the other times. Those were all magical moments in my life. No one can ever take those away from me. Hopefully, we can finish this season strong and win a Super Bowl. That’s why we’re here.”

Does he have a message for Patriots coach Bill Belichick, now that he’s reached a Super Bowl in his first season without him?

Brady took the high road — and dodged the question when asked if Belichick has reached out to him.

“I have a great relationship with him,” Brady said. “I’m just incredibly grateful for what he’s meant in my life as a coach. He was everything you could ask for as a player. I loved my time [in New England]; I had two incredible decades there.

“My football journey took me to a different place. I certainly could have never accomplished the things in my career without his support and his teachings. He’s an incredible coach and mentor for me.”

Brady didn’t seem interested in basking in the moment. Whenever he was asked about his individual performance or the significance of his achievements, he deferred to the Bucs as a collective.

“It’s not about me, Tom Brady,” he said. “It’s about us, the Bucs, and what we can accomplish. We just got to go finish the deal.”

Brady did acknowledge that his game preparation has been easier this go around. With Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium hosting the Super Bowl, the Bucs do not have to travel or stay in a hotel. Plus, Brady’s family has been out of town and won’t return until Saturday.

“I really have had an empty house for what will be 12 days leading up to the game,” he said. “That’s the most prep I’ve ever had. I can really focus on what I need to do from a football standpoint.”

Playing beyond 45?

It sounds as if Tom Brady doesn’t even know when he plans on retiring.

After long saying his goal is to play until he’s 45 years old, Brady said Monday he “would definitely consider playing” beyond that.

His consideration likely comes as no surprise to his body coach and business partner Alex Guerrero, who revealed in November 2019 that Brady already had expressed confidence in extending his career.

“Every year, he just adds another year,” Guerrero said at the time. “He goes in and he’s like, ‘Guys, I feel so good still. I think I am going to go till 45.’ I am like, ‘OK.’ Now he’s like, ‘Alex, I think I can go like 46 or 47.’ "

Brady, who turns 44 in August, signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers after 20 seasons with the Patriots. The deal prohibits trades and franchise tags, which means Brady can become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

What would it take for him to retire?

Brady said it’s hard to predict, given the nature of the sport, but he sounded interested in playing as long as he’s able.

“I think I’ll know when it’s time,” he said. “I don’t know when that time will come, but I think I’ll know. I think I’ll understand I gave everything I could to this game. You put a lot into it. I don’t think I could ever go at this game [half-speed]. I got to put everything into it.

“When I put it all out there and feel like I can’t do that anymore and I don’t feel like I can commit to the team in the way the team needs me, then I think it’s probably time to walk away.”

Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles did not have an update on safeties Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) and Antoine Winfield (ankle), both of whom could miss Sunday’s game because of injuries.

“They played hard all year to get to this damn point,” Bowles said. “They helped us out a great deal, so for them to miss the game, if they are to miss it, would be unfortunate. But we’re very confident in [Andrew] Adams and [Mike] Edwards and everybody else playing behind them if they have to play.”

Whitehead and Winfield started all 16 regular-season games for t before getting sidelined during the postseason.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown’s status also in is doubt after he missed the NFC Championship game with an injured knee, but coach Bruce Arians said Brown is “getting close.”

“Antonio looks a little bit better,” he said. “We’ll see how sore he is.”

Chiefs have two on COVID list

The Chiefs placed center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, coach Andy Reid confirmed Monday. Because both players did not test positive and are considered high-risk close contacts, they should be eligible to play Sunday so long as they continue testing negative.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.