Tom Brady says he ‘would definitely consider playing’ longer than age 45

His consideration likely comes as no surprise to his body coach and business partner Alex Guerrero, who revealed in November 2019 that Brady already had expressed confidence in extending his career.

After long saying his goal is to play until he’s 45 years old, Brady said Monday he “would definitely consider playing” beyond that.

It sounds as if even Tom Brady doesn’t know when he plans on retiring.

“Every year, he just adds another year,” Guerrero said at the time. “He goes in and he’s like, ‘Guys, I feel so good still. I think I am going to go till 45.’ I am like, ‘OK.’ Now he’s like, ‘Alex, I think I can go like 46 or 47.’ ”

Brady, who turns 44 in August, signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers after 20 seasons with the Patriots. The deal prohibits trades and franchise tags, which means Brady can become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

What would it take for him to retire?

Brady said it’s hard to predict, given the nature of the sport, but he sounded interested in playing as long as he’s able.

“I think I’ll know when it’s time,” he said. “I don’t know when that time will come, but I think I’ll know. I think I’ll understand I gave everything I could to this game. You put a lot into it. I don’t think I could ever go at this game [half-speed]. I got to put everything into it.

“When I put it all out there and feel like I can’t do that anymore and I don’t feel like I can commit to the team in the way the team needs me, then I think it’s probably time to walk away.”

