Early returns don’t inspire support for ‘Mr. Mayor’

I hate to say it, because I had such hope, but “Mr. Mayor” just isn’t working. Five episodes in, the NBC sitcom remains a chunk of potential, with a strong cast and plenty of clever wit. It’s still in need of a sculptor, though, someone who can give it all a clear point. What is the series about, after all? It’s hard to say — kind of about politics, kind of about LA, kind of about family, and kind of about political correctness. It all still feels like a random, undefined vehicle for some brisk, sharp jokes.

My expectations may have been too high. “Mr. Mayor,” which airs Thursday nights, is the latest from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the pair whose agile work on “30 Rock” continues to amaze me. Also, I am consistently impressed by Ted Danson, who leads the cast as the titular character, a zillionaire who gets voted in despite his lack of government experience. His work in the past decade on “Bored to Death,” “Fargo,” “The Good Place,” and “Damages” has been remarkable, and I was eager to see him add to that list. I also like the actors who play the mayor’s staffers, most notably Bobby Moynihan, formerly of “Saturday Night Live.”