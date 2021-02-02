Exxon defends dividend after first annual loss in decades

The dividend pledge comes on the heels of a $19.3-billion writedown of US natural gas fields and other assets, and the lowest production since the 1999 Mobil Corp. merger. Cash flow from operations — a key gauge of corporate strength — shrank by almost 9 percent during the final three months of 2020 to $4 billion, not even enough to cover capital spending.

Exxon assured investors of its financial health in a world of $50-a-barrel oil and promised that if crude were to dip to $45 it would sacrifice spending in the name of dividends. The Western world’s largest oil explorer has increased the payout each year since 1972, unlike rivals Royal Dutch Shell and BP that cut distributions last year.

Exxon Mobil pledged to safeguard the S&P 500′s third-largest dividend after posting its first annual loss in at least 40 years, a show of defiance by an oil driller besieged by activist investors and climate-change campaigners.

Investors looked past all that and lifted the stock as much as 4.6 percent on Tuesday, before closing up 1.58 percent. That was in stark contrast with BP’s 6.57 percent decline.

Advertisement

“The focus will remain on cash-flow generation and while it wasn’t great in the quarter, Exxon did provide guidance on covering the dividend with oil at $50 a barrel,” Giacomo Romeo, a London-based analyst at Jefferies International Ltd., said in a telephone interview.

Exxon’s share-price bounce and management’s confidence in their ability to bounce back from the wreckage of 2020 stands in contrast to disappointing fourth-quarter results from Chevron and BP. Exxon chief executive Darren Woods said capital spending this year would be the lowest since the Mobil tie-up two decades ago. Even so, the company faces an uphill battle to convince investors it can generate sufficient returns in a world moving toward lower-carbon energy.

Advertisement

“We’ve got lots of flexibility under different price environments to sustain the dividend,” Woods said during a conference call with analysts. “We feel really good about where we’re at today that we’ve got good upside with respect to growing the cash flow.” Oil could fall as low as $35 and the dividend would be safe, he said.

The scale of the cash-flow improvement needed is huge. Exxon paid out 90 percent of its cash from operations in dividends in 2020, compared with 30 percent for some competitors, according to Citigroup Inc.’s Alastair Syme. “The suggestion is that Exxon believes in a future of much higher oil prices,” he wrote in a note.

To weather the storm of 2020, when the pandemic-driven price crash ran headlong into Woods’s ambitious and expensive growth strategy, the oil titan increased borrowings by 44 percent to $67.6 billion. On Tuesday, Woods drew a line at $70 billion as the “hard limit” for how high the debt load can grow. He signaled Exxon will whittle away at the obligations in coming quarters.

Such was the pressure exerted by last year’s price collapse that Woods held preliminary talks with his counterpart at Chevron about a megamerger, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Woods declined to comment on the report in the call.

Excluding the historic $19.3 billion impairment, Exxon returned to profit in the fourth quarter, earning 3 cents per share, and ending a run of three consecutive quarterly losses. That compared with the Bloomberg Consensus estimate for a 2-cent profit.

Advertisement

Before Tuesday’s reassurances, some investors had been worrying the oil titan might resort to a cut to shore up its cash position. As recently as October, the company was still pledging to increase payouts, but that changed a month later when management dropped the word “growing” from its discussion of dividends.

As he begins his fifth year as CEO, Woods has been forced to all but abandon his 2018 blueprint for building a suite of new oil, gas, and petrochemical facilities while drilling and construction costs were low. Exxon announced 14,000 job cuts, delayed megaprojects from the Permian Basin to Mozambique, and has pledged to keep a tight rein on spending through the middle of this decade.

The cutbacks helped turn Wall Street analysts more positive on the stock, especially with oil prices rebounding this year, but investors are still nursing deep losses after a 41 percent plunge in 2020 and years of underperformance compared with peers.

To counter growing criticism of its environmental record, Exxon announced plans on Monday to set up a new business called ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions that will spend $3 billion on low-emission technologies through 2025. The slate of projects included several previously announced initiatives.