Raytheon to sell large property in Connecticut

Waltham defense contractor Raytheon Technologies Corp. is selling off one of its largest properties, and it has hired brokerage CBRE to handle the disposition. Raytheon has put a 300-acre property next to its Pratt & Whitney corporate campus in East Hartford, Conn., on the market. It will be marketed as the “Logistics Center @ Rentschler Field,” and CBRE is billing it as the “largest and most convenient development site available between New York and Boston.” The property can accommodate up to 2.3 million square feet of development. It consists of a 280-acre former airfield and a 21-acre ground-lease interest for a Cabela’s store. CBRE is marketing it without an asking price. It is being pitched as an ideal location for an industrial logistics and distribution center, given its proximity to Interstate 84. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

LAB PRODUCTS

Waters Corp.’s stock jumps on good earnings report

Shares in Waters Corp. rose 8 percent Tuesday after a fourth-quarter earnings report showed strong signs of a turnaround taking hold at the Milford-based lab products manufacturer under new chief executive Udit Batra. The company reported earnings and revenue for the quarter that well exceeded Wall Street’s expectations: $787 million in sales, up 10 percent in the past year, and $218 million in net income, a 9 percent increase. Batra started in the job in September and immediately looked for places to improve. Among them: reaching out to hundreds of customers about replacing older lab instruments that had reached the end of their life cycle. Because of a weaker first half of the year, total revenues at Waters were down 2 percent for 2020. But Waters is now on track for revenue to increase by 5 to 8 percent in 2021, which would be its strongest growth since at least 2017. In an interview, Batra was quick to credit his 7,300-person workforce for collaborating effectively with him, particularly during a pandemic. Waters is among the many local companies meeting the demand for COVID-19 related products; many vaccine and treatment developers use Waters products in their labs. — JON CHESTO

DELIVERY

Advertisement

Amazon to pay almost $62m to settle charges over taking tips from drivers

Amazon is paying nearly $62 million to settle charges that it took tips from its delivery drivers. The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that for more than two years, Amazon didn’t pass on tips to drivers, even though it promised shoppers and drivers it would do so. The FTC said Amazon didn’t stop taking the money until 2019, when the company found out about the FTC’s investigation. Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. The drivers were part of Amazon’s Flex business, which started in 2015 and allows people to pick up and deliver Amazon packages with their own cars. The drivers are independent workers, and are not Amazon employees. The FTC said Amazon at first promised workers that they would be paid $18 to $25 per hour, and also said they would receive 100 percent of tips. But in 2016, the FTC said Amazon started paying drivers a lower hourly rate and used the tips to make up the difference. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

DELIVERY

UPS had record revenue during last quarter of 2020

A surge in online shopping helped UPS post record revenue during the last three months of 2020. UPS and other delivery companies have seen demand spike as more people shop online during the pandemic and avoid going to physical stores. Not only was the Atlanta company working to deliver gifts during the holiday season, but it also started shipping COVID-19 vaccines at the same time. UPS said the daily average number of packages it delivered rose nearly 11 percent during the quarter. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

COSMETICS

Ulta to spend millions to double number of products from Black brands, train workers

Cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty said Tuesday that it’s investing more than $25 million this year to improve diversity of its product mix and inclusion in its business practices. The plan includes doubling the number of beauty products from Black-owned brands by the end of the year, though it declined to say the number. It will also introduce quarterly, in-store training for all store and salon workers in March to reinforce inclusivity and address unconscious bias. The Bolingbrook, Ill.-based chain also says Tracee Ellis Ross, CEO and founder of haircare brand Pattern Beauty, will become the company’s diversity and inclusion adviser. Ulta Beauty’s announcement comes about two weeks after beauty-products retailer Sephora said it will bolster the number of Black-owned brands it sells, scale back on third-party security guards, and offer more inclusive marketing as part of a plan to combat racial bias at its stores. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Tesla relents, will recall vehicles over touch screens

After initially refusing a request from US safety regulators, Tesla has now agreed to recall about 135,000 vehicles because the large touch screens on the console can go dark. The recall of certain 2012 through 2018 Model S sedans and 2016 through 2018 Model X SUVs ends a fight with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which had started the process of taking the electric vehicle maker to court. Last month the agency sent Tesla a recall request letter, saying that after an investigation, it had concluded tentatively that the screens are defective and pose a safety risk because the backup camera displays and defroster controls would go dark. Tesla had refused to do a recall, saying that over-the-air software updates would take care of the problem. But in a document posted by NHTSA on Tuesday, Tesla said it would recall the vehicles and replace the screens’ computer processors, even though it disagreed that the problem is a safety defect. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

TRADE

Biden to keep tariffs on aluminum from UAE

President Biden said he would keep US tariffs in place on aluminum imports from the United Arab Emirates, reversing a last-minute move by his predecessor to grant the Gulf nation relief from the duties. The 10 percent tariff will remain in place for national-security reasons, the White House announced Monday evening. Former President Donald Trump announced he was suspending tariffs on the UAE’s aluminum imports in a proclamation released on Inauguration Day as he traveled aboard Air Force One from Washington to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The reprieve came after the UAE agreed last year to a Trump-brokered deal to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MOTORCYCLES

Harley-Davidson continues to struggle

Harley-Davidson shares plunged after the motorcycle manufacturer reported a surprise loss in the fourth quarter and unveiled a turnaround plan that failed to impress investors. The Milwaukee-based company on Tuesday reported an adjusted loss per share of 44 cents, missing analysts’ consensus estimate for a 23 cent-profit and below the 20 cents it posted a year ago. Motorcycle shipments fell 48 percent in the quarter. Revenue from motorcycles and related products fell 39 percent in the fourth quarter to $531 million as Harley reduced inventory and shifted its release of new models from fall to the first quarter of this year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS