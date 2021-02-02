3 restaurants we supported this week

Respect the longevity and wisdom of your neighbors; do not drive to any place that is accessible by foot or by bike; and avoid crossing the river to find food, if you can help it — you’ll find all you need right here in Our Fair City.

Eating at The Coast Café checks all three boxes. Cambridge’s own Tony Brooks and his family are well into their third decade serving “food from the soul” in their small storefront on River Street. No need to cross any bridges to reach this Coast — its fried chicken, BBQ ribs, and robust sides are right here in Cambridge, minutes from the T and walkable from your campus of choice.

Coast, built for carryout from the get-go with only a handful of eat-in perches, should be atop your takeout list for as long as social distancing is encouraged (and beyond). Everything on the menu is food from the soul, for the soul; it will warm you up, settle your nerves, and satisfy your cravings.

It’s worth starting your first visit with a mixed fried chicken plate ($13.99), which comes with a cornbread muffin and two sides. The mac and cheese is atop the sides list for a reason, but you cannot go wrong with any combination of rice and beans, candied yams, string beans, and collards. For return visits, I can heartily recommend the fried catfish ($19.99 with sides) or BBQ pork ribs ($15.49 without).

And before or after your entrée, you might be tempted by an extra cornbread muffin ($1.25) or some sweet potato pie ($3.75). That’s a temptation you should give into, if your appetite can back it up.

I will learn more about Cambridge the longer I live here, but few neighborhood guidelines will ring more true than this: Eat at The Coast Café.

The Coast Café, 233 River St., Cambridge, 617-354-7644, coastsoulcafe.com. Appetizers $1-$4, entrees $11-$20, desserts $3-5.

PETER BAILEY-WELLS, Express Desk Multiplatform Editor

The Habesha Special and Doro Wat accompanied by two glasses of Addis Honey Wine from Habesha Restaurant in Malden sit in their takeout containers beside plates with injera. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

HABESHA RESTAURANT

When the pandemic hit and sanitizing our hands exactly one million times a day became the norm, I found myself longing for the days of sitting around a table with friends and family sharing a meal at Habesha Restaurant, a cozy little Ethiopian spot tucked away in a small strip of storefronts in Malden. The first time we brought takeout home from Habesha felt like a revelation. My husband and I set each box out on the table and tore off pieces of injera — that miraculously thin yet resilient bread with a cratered surface that is perfect for soaking up sauce — pinching the squares between our fingers to scoop up a bit of everything. We dug into the Habesha Special, a combination plate that comes with an array of slow-cooked delights: split peas, buttery spicy lentils, earthy stewed greens, surprisingly sweet cabbage, sweet potato, and green beans that all feel worthy of a holiday table. The portions are generous enough to feed two people, but we threw in an order of Doro Wat, too, because when a meal is this good, you want to be able to enjoy it again. Habesha’s Doro Wat is chicken on the bone that has been marinated in lemon and then stewed in a red pepper sauce. It’s the sauce that’s the real star here, with a deep caramelized flavor and a pleasant heat that builds without overwhelming. We shoveled it into our mouths with reckless abandon. The flavors, the textures, the sheer joy of eating with our hands and then going back for more; it was more than just a meal, it was downright liberating.

Food can be a vehicle, a way to experience different cultures in a time when international travel is largely off the table. It can also momentarily take us away from the reality of a pandemic and the stresses of the outside world. This meal transported me back to a moment where we didn’t have to worry about everything we touched. I miss that time, but for a few moments at my dining room table I had it back and it was glorious.

Habesha Restaurant, 535 Main St., Malden, 781-399-0868, www.habeshamalden.com. Appetizers $4.99-$5.20, entrees $12.99-$24.99.

JESSICA RINALDI, Staff Photographer

The Everything Plate at Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor in Dorchester. Pat Greenhouse/Globe staff

OASIS VEGAN VEGGIE PARLOR

Maybe it’s the Ginger Bomb, a potion of fresh-squeezed ginger root, apple juice, and cayenne that leaves a burr of heat at the back of the throat and flushes the sinuses. I crave it anytime I’m feeling under the weather.

Maybe it’s the Everything Plate, a brimming container that holds several kinds of grains and an assortment of stews and vegetable sides —seasoned brown rice and African couscous, curried chickpeas and Ethiopian spiced lentils, kale and purple cabbage. It’s as healthful as it is flavorful and generous, enough for multiple meals.

Maybe it’s simply the vibes. Everyone who works at Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor, from operators Jahriffe Mackenzie (a reggae musician) and Nahdra Ra Kiros (a fashion designer) to the people who answer the phone and staff the counter, is welcoming and kind. In a glass case on the way to the cash register is a handwritten sign advertising “Raise Your Vibration” kits, which include sea salt herb baths, smudge sticks and feathers, a quartz crystal and a palo santo energy clearer.

Whatever it is, takeout from Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor always leaves me feeling better, bolstered and nourished on multiple levels. There are so many different juices and smoothies, burritos and wraps, and vegan spins on comfort food classics like pancakes and mac ‘n’ cheese to choose from. But I always order the same thing. Ginger Bomb. Everything Plate. There’s simply no reason to mess with these vibes.

Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor, 340 Washington St., Four Corners, Dorchester, 617-237-9033. Meals $8.03-$19.44. Wraps $9.63-$13.12. Juices and smoothies $6.96-$8.03.

DEVRA FIRST, Food Writer and Restaurant Critic

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com.