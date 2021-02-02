Love, pizza, tennis, and a new hotel in Old San Juan

A romantic night out may not be in the cards this winter, so how about a romantic night in? Fairmont Copley Plaza invites you and your valentine to celebrate love any night in February with their Pizza My Heart package. Includes one-night in one of their luxurious guest rooms (monitored with stringent cleaning standards and elevated pandemic procedures); a “Roll in the Hay” cocktail special; and heart-shaped lobster pizza — with Maine lobster, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, Calabrian chili, and charred lemon — crafted with love by Chef Zaid Khan. There’s no need to leave the room. Just snuggle up in your cushy Fairmont robes and enjoy. A culinary team will bring your meal at a pre-determined time; contactless delivery is available. Rates from $209. Available through Feb. 28. 617-267-5300, www.fairmont.com/copley-plaza-boston/offers/pizza-my-heart

Althea Gibson, a Hall of Famer who broke the color barrier when she became the first African-American to compete at the US National Championships.

TENNIS HALL OF FAME CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Black History Month is celebrated with two virtual lectures hosted by the International Tennis Hall of Fame, a Smithsonian affiliate in Newport. The first, exploring the history of black tennis in Rhode Island, looks at how black tennis clubs played an important social and cultural role in building African-American communities in Newport and Providence in the early 1900s. (Feb. 17; 7 p.m.) The second explores the gender and racial dynamics of tennis as told through the life of Althea Gibson, a Hall of Famer who broke the color barrier when she became the first African-American to compete at the US National Championships (Feb. 24; 7 p.m.). Advanced registration is required. Free. (A suggested donation of $10 can be made to support the International Tennis Hall of Fame.) www.tennisfame.com/black-history-month

Check out the recently-launched Copper Door B&B, an intimate 22-room bed and breakfast located in the historic Black community of Overtown in Miami. handout

THERE:

B&B ENLIVENS MIAMI’S OVERTOWN REVIVAL

Check out the recently launched Copper Door B&B, an intimate 22-room bed and breakfast located in the historic Black community of Overtown in Miami. Culinary-trained hospitality industry veterans Jamila Ross and Akino West have transformed the 1940s-era Demetree Hotel, adding modern design elements while preserving the building’s historic features in its vintage styled, hotel-grade rooms and public spaces. The property is part of a movement that aims to restore Overtown to its previous role as a cultural hub for live entertainment, music, and dining. Conveniently located near the Miami River and its waterfront restaurants, Little Havana, Adrienne Arsht Center, Bayfront Park, Perez Art Museum Miami, Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, and the Wynwood Walls. Now offering touchless check-in. Rates from $105. 305-454-9065, www.copperdoorbnb.com.

WHALE TALES FROM MAUI

It’s been 50 years since Roger Payne’s compilation of recordings, “Songs of the Humpback Whale,” made its splashy debut, raising public awareness of the intelligence of these magnificent mammals. This month, Payne kicks off a weekend of online presentations plus experiential and interactive opportunities led by international scientists, photographers, and conservationists who will share their latest work about whales and their marine environment at the 15th Annual Whale Tales (Feb. 13-14). Presented by Whale Trust, a Maui-based whale research and education organization, in partnership with The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, and Drury Design, the event aims to bring the beauty of Maui and its humpback whales to viewers across the globe while raising money to support further research and conservation efforts. Registration required. A minimum $60 donation supports whale research through the Whale Tales Beneficiary Fund. www.whaletales.org.

HOTEL DEBUTS IN COLONIAL OLD SAN JUAN

Travelers who prefer historic renovations to glass and steel accommodations will want to check out the Palacio Provincial in Puerto Rico. Making its 2021 debut in San Juan’s most historic neighborhood, the Colonial-era building’s 43 rooms been meticulously restored and reimagined with décor that combines the antiquity of the structure with modern cosmopolitan style. Conveniently located near historic attractions, as well as Old San Juan’s iconic street, Calle del Cristo, where guests can experience some of the destination’s top culinary offerings. Puerto Rico recently lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions such as reopening its beaches and nature reserves. Pre-travel guidelines for entry can be found on the Discover Puerto Rico website. www.discoverpuertorico.com/info/travel-guidelines (As a US territory, you do not need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result to return to the mainland United States.) Opening hotel rates from $195. www.palacioprovincial.com.

EVERYWHERE:

PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL WINE TASTINGS

Gather your wine-loving pals and host a virtual tasting-soiree with your own wine expert via The Supper Share, a concierge service that connects people with sommeliers who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic. Simply pick a date and time, choose a wine tasting set and let The Supper Share coordinate the rest. Wine packages range from $55 to $115 per person for three to four wines. Or customize your wine theme for an extra $100 flat fee. Sommelier fee and shipping costs are extra. You’ll receive an intro to your sommelier, custom wine guide and calendar invite with Zoom link three days before your tasting. All proceeds go to the sommelier with a small percentage donated each month to the United Sommeliers Foundation. www.thesuppershare.com

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.