Recipe: Bake crispy chicken tenders in a hot oven to serve at Super Bowl with chipotle sauce

Serves 4

Baked and breaded chicken tenders taste a lot like the deep-fried version. These stay juicy in the heat of the oven from a quick brine (up to two hours is sufficient; don’t let them sit overnight because the vinegar in the brine will start to pickle the tenders). While they bake, make a yogurt dipping sauce with canned chipotle peppers, which shine here. Chop them with whatever sauce clings to the pepper as you pull it from the can. Save the rest of the peppers to add to chili, beef stew, or a chicken casserole.

SAUCE

1 to 2 canned chipotle chile in adobo 1 cup plain Greek yogurt 1 small dill pickle, finely chopped 1 tablespoon ketchup Juice of 1 lime Salt, to taste

1. Remove 1 or 2 chipotle chiles from the can with the adobo sauce that clings to them. Chop them finely and transfer to a bowl.

2. Add the yogurt, pickle, ketchup, lime juice, and salt. Stir well; refrigerate until serving.

CHICKEN

2 pounds boneless chicken tenders or skinless, boneless chicken breasts cut into 1-inch strips 2 tablespoons water 1 tabespoon cider vinegar or white wine vinegar 1 tablespoon sugar 2 teaspoons salt Canola oil (for brushing) 1 cup flour 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper 3 eggs 2 cups panko or other plain white breadcrumbs Black pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. In a bowl, combine the chicken, water, vinegar, sugar, and salt. Stir well. Refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours.

2. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand 2 rimmed baking sheets lined with metal racks. Brush the racks lightly with canola oil.

3. In a wide, shallow bowl, combine the flour and cayenne pepper. In a second bowl, lightly scramble the eggs. In a third bowl, spread out the panko or other breadcrumbs.

4. Season the chicken with black pepper. Dip a piece of chicken in the flour and shake off the excess. Dip it into the egg mixture and shake off the excess. Finally, dip it into the breadcrumbs and shake off the excess. Place on the rack. Repeat with the remaining pieces, setting them on the rack with space between them.

5. Bake for 25 to 35 minutes, or until the chicken pieces are golden and a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a large piece registers 165 degrees. If the tenders are fully cooked but not quite browned, set the oven to broil and broil them for 2 to 3 minutes, watching them carefully, until they brown. Garnish with parsley. Serve hot with chipotle-yogurt sauce.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick