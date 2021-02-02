Recipe: Crispy, cheesy potato skins and spicy sausage are an old Super Bowl favorite

Makes 8 large potato halves

A bar food staple since the 1980s, potato skins have remained popular for their simple but classic pairing of crispy potato and melted cheese. For Super Bowl, they're a perfect addition to the snack buffet. To get extra-crisp skins, bake large russet potatoes, scoop out the flesh (turn it into potato pancakes the next day), brush the insides with butter, sprinkle with salt, and bake the empty skins a second time. Fill them with browned kielbasa and Gruyere, or another cheese you like, and broil them briefly to melt the cheese and crisp the top edges yet again. Sour cream and chives finish the dish. Bake the whole potatoes in advance, if you like, but wait to halve them until you're ready to bake the scooped-out skins. Don’t skip the sour cream; it adds an essential tang.

4 large russet (baking) potatoes 8 ounces pork or turkey kielbasa or another cooked sausage such as chorizo or andouille, cut into 1/2-inch cubes 3 tablespoons butter, melted Salt and pepper, to taste 4 ounces Gruyere or other hard cheese, grated (about 1 cup) ¾ cup sour cream (for serving) 2 tablespoons snipped fresh chives or finely chopped scallions (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Scrub the potatoes well and prick them all over with a fork. Bake for 1 hour, or until they are tender when pierced with a skewer. Set them aside to cool for at least 15 minutes.

3. In a skillet over medium heat, cook the sausage for 5 minutes, stirring often, or until lightly browned. Drain the sausage if necessary.

4. Halve the potatoes lengthwise. Scoop out the flesh, leaving a 1/4-inch of flesh all around. Brush the inside of the potato shells with butter, sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper, and place them, skin sides up, on the baking sheet.

5. Bake for 15 minutes, or until the skins are slightly crispy. Remove the potatoes from the oven and turn on the broiler. Set a rack 8 inches from the element.

6. Turn the potatoes over so they sit cavity sides up. Fill with sausage and cheese. Slide them under the broiler and broil for 4 minutes, or until the cheese melts, watching them carefully so neither the potatoes nor the parchment burns.

7. Remove from the oven, top each potato with a spoonful of sour cream and sprinkle with chives or scallions.

Jill Gibson