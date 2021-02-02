Recipe: This won’t be your average Super Bowl Sunday but add some fun with these mini taco cups

Makes 16 or enough to serve 4

This won’t be your average Super Bowl Sunday with a house full of guests, but these taco bites will add a little fun. They’re cute. They’re tasty. And they’re coming soon to a table in front of a TV near you. Made in a muffin tin, the taco cups have corn tortillas as the base with a filling of black beans, plenty of cheese, and spicy ground chicken, turkey, or beef. To make the cups, square off corn tortillas by cutting off the round edges. You will need to warm them slightly to make them flexible; a microwave is the fastest route to do this or wrap them in foil and heat them in a low oven. Then press them into muffin cups and bake them for a few minutes to firm them up. The meat filling, with chunky salsa and canned beans, takes only a few minutes to prep. After the cups are shaped, fill them, bake again, and top with avocado and sour cream. Maybe not a regular Super Bowl Sunday, but the snacks will be good.

Olive oil (for brushing) 16 corn tortillas (5 to 6 inches) 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 small onion, finely chopped 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 2 teaspoon ancho chile powder 1 teaspoon dried oregano 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 pound ground chicken, turkey, or beef Salt, to taste ½ cup bottled chunky mild or hot salsa 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, well drained 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Monterey Jack Cheese ½ ripe avocado, cut into small pieces (for garnish) ½ cup sour cream (for garnish) 4 sprigs fresh cilantro, leaves removed (for garnish) 1 fresh jalapeno or another small chile pepper, sliced (for serving)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. You will need 2 standard-size muffin tins if you want to bake the tacos all at once, or bake them half at a time using 1 muffin tin. Brush the muffin cups with oil.

2. With a large knife, cut off the rounded edges of the tortillas to make 4-inch squares. Stack 8 on a plate and microwave them for 30 to 40 seconds, or until they are warm and flexible. Repeat with the remaining tortillas and cover them with a clean kitchen towel to keep them warm.

3. Lightly brush one side of a tortilla with olive oil and fit it into a muffin cup, oiled side up. Press firmly so it conforms to the cup. Repeat with the remaining tortillas. Bake for 8 minutes and remove from the oven. Shape the remaining tortillas, if using 1 muffin pan. Leave the oven on.

4. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the onion softens. Add the chile powder, oregano, and cumin. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the ground meat and salt and cook, breaking it up with a fork, until it crumbles and is no longer pink. Stir in the salsa and beans and simmer for 5 minutes.

5. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon of the cheese into each tortilla cup and top with about 1/4 cup of the filling. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the edges of the tortillas are crisp.

6. Remove from the oven and garnish each taco with some of the remaining grated cheese, the avocado, sour cream, and fresh cilantro. Serve with sliced jalapenos or chile pepper.

Sally Pasley Vargas