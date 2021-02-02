The Union Oyster House weathered a pandemic in 1918. Owner Joe Milano says it will survive this one, too

It’s unorthodox. So often, I read columns, and people started and worked themselves up in a restaurant. My background was more military. It was very structured and disciplined. Let me put it that way. If you’re familiar with the area, I grew up in the North End. It was a neighborhood, at that time, of mostly Italians. There weren’t many restaurants, certainly not what we see today. Structurally, it’s there. The infrastructure is there. But there’s been a lot of change. At that time, there may have been about 10 restaurants in the North End. Can you understand me? I’m such a Bostonian; I don’t say my “r”s terribly well.

In Boston, there are truisms: Sports fanaticism, traffic, bad weather — and the reassuring endurance of the Union Oyster House, which opened in 1826. Owner Joe Milano, 76, born in the North End, has been there since 1970, before many of Boston’s top chefs were even born. At the time, he says, his neighborhood only had a handful of restaurants. Now, the pandemic is echoing the past. He reflects on changing times, COVID-induced adaptation, and the persistent power of landmarks in a city grasping for reassurance.

My mother found a school on the North Shore called St. John’s Prep, up in Danvers. I lived there for four years and went to Norwich, the military college of Vermont. I was a bio-chem major. So I certainly didn’t major in anything related to anything food. I actually did three years of active-duty military. So when I get out of college, I had a commitment in the ROTC and served as a lieutenant during the Vietnam period.

Advertisement

Then I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. I thought it was dentistry, probably. Several of my classmates, my roommate in particular, was in dental school, so I applied to dental schools. My dexterity was good. I interviewed and thought that was what I wanted. But I realized that I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life looking at people’s mouths. I’d prefer to feed them.

Advertisement

What was your first restaurant job?

There was a franchise called Pewter Pot. It goes back a number of years. And so I actually invested in a franchise in Salem. I was there for basically two years. That was my basic training, I guess I should say. You did everything: I mean, you waited on customers, you cooked, you took cash, you learned how to wash dishes, you did everything, you know? I found it very interesting.

I remember my father calling me, and he had some discussions with the present ownership of the restaurant at the Union Oyster House and was encouraging me to come in. I’m more of a people person and like to take charge. So I started as a general manager. It was a very quiet restaurant during those days. I spent a lot of time in the kitchen, you know, learning soups and sauces and stuff like that.

You’ve had the benefit of time to reflect: How is the Boston dining scene changed over time?

In the early ’70s, it was very tired, a little quiet city. I think, as ranking Boston as a destination or an attraction, probably 50th or 60th in the United States. If you talk to people from out of town, it wasn’t high on their radar screen. Where I’ve seen changes? I guess the catalyst was Quincy Market. Let’s put it in a time frame: ’74. ’75, we had this major change with Quincy Market, which caused many people to come. I think that kind of became the Renaissance, if you want to call it, of our city. The North End only had 10 restaurants. On Union Street, there were scattered restaurants. But I don’t think it was getting out-of-town traffic; it was just kind of neighborhood traffic.

Advertisement

The real metamorphosis really took place as Boston, which was always known for history, its educational base, its hospitals, and so forth, became really an attraction for many people to come across the US. But the big thing was, you needed to get the overseas markets going. Way back in the ’70s, you only had a handful of nonstop flights into Boston. I think before the pandemic, we were up over 75, maybe 80, nonstop flights from somewhere in the world. So we’ve seen major change.

What has the pandemic done to your business?

It’s affected the city more so than the suburbs. It’s just very difficult to get the elders — my age, let’s put it that way — to come out and eat inside restaurants. The outdoor seating was a huge improvement. We never did takeaways. I call them takeaways, or takeouts. We did some at request, but really that was not one area that we concentrated on. But the patios made a huge difference, as we knew that people were just a little leery about going indoors. We’ve gotten more into social media between Facebook and Instagram. We used to have what we called event planners — now we call them influencers.

Advertisement

We’ve have had a growth in the millennials, the younger generation. You don’t see many of the elderly going out, especially those from the ‘burbs, coming into Boston. It’s a struggle to see people in Boston. It’s the biggest thing. And it’s why you’ve seen so many restaurants close or go into what they call hibernation. It’s sad to see. I live on the waterfront at Harbor Towers. So most my life I rarely used the car. I walk to work. I actually walk the same distance as when I grew up in the North End of Boston.

It’s sad to see the Financial District. You can count the number of people you see on your journey, on your walk. Quincy Market is the saddest thing. And that’s going to be the biggest challenge for us to get going in the city. I don’t know the background of the issues between landlords and tenants. But the biggest struggle is the fact that it’s so quiet today. It’s frightening to see what was really the catalyst of the city, one of the major attractions.

What do you think the future will hold for you and for Boston?

Advertisement

Remember, we go back to the first pandemic in 1918, and we will certainly survive this one. I’m sad to say, I think you’re going to see 50 percent, if not more, restaurants just never open again. They may have never opened from the time we were able to this summer. Again, the changes with people working at home has caused office buildings to be empty or very quiet. There was always traffic. Traffic was always the number-one complaint about Boston. Transportation. But you don’t see that today. The roads are quiet.

Where’s it going? More vaccine. The process of distribution has to improve. They’re working at it. It’s not easy. I think the data tells us 70 percent or thereabouts need to take the vaccine. More importantly, that we feel safer to move on with life.

Why are you uniquely able to endure?

I have to say we’ve really worked at it. It doesn’t come easy. I think we always had a very loyal staff. So the team is strong. We really didn’t have to go out and hire new employees, for the most part. I would say that of 120 employees, 100 of them have worked at some time part-time. The loyalty of the staff is key; they have been more engaged. We’re spending more time with the customers, which I used to always preach when we were very busy. No one seemed to have that time. Our core values are very strong.

I work with the chef as often as I can, trying to think of what we can do to stimulate the ideas and thoughts, whether it’s through Constant Contact and stuff like that. I mean, these are things we never did before. I mean, whoever thought of putting a patio out in the street, you know? None of this stuff, takeaways, or dealing with social media and Instagram and Facebook. It’s a whole new world.

Which Boston restaurant do you miss the most?

I did enjoy Cafe Budapest, to be honest with you. We traveled so much. When I was very involved in the military, I had taken on a political position down in Washington at the Pentagon, as a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army. I enjoyed diplomacy. And I serve as honorary consul-general for Thailand. I’ve been doing that for over 20 years. My traveling has brought us to different kinds of foods and cultural experiences of sorts. That was one that stood out. When we lived in the ‘burbs, you know, a place like the Hilltop was a favorite place for everybody.

How have you passed the time in quarantine?

When I’m not working — I’m there six to seven hours every day — believe it or not, Netflix. “Ozark” was the first one we saw months ago. “Breaking Bad” was interesting. We’ve been watching the end of “Weeds.”

We don’t get out as often as we’d like to. We see family. I have four daughters, and they all live in the Greater Boston area. We miss our family; that’s it. We did our Zoom holidays. That’s the way we had to deal with it. We enjoyed it! It was two hours of quality time, very focused.

Last question: Who’s your favorite celebrity guest?

I think it was always Leonardo DiCaprio. He just wanted to be called “Leo.” They were doing the movie “The Departed.” We kind of created a relationship over that period of time. And he would seem to come most every day. I would get a call, “Leo’s around.” And I would chat with him.

Two other stories come to mind. I remember Luciano Pavarotti being at the restaurant. A car had pulled up and someone asked for the Kennedy table, which is a well-known table. We just happened to have it open. He says, “Well, I have a guest.” [Pavarotti] came in, and he’s obviously omnipresent, as far as knowing who he is. What stood out the most was he was very engaging. Someone was celebrating a birthday at the restaurant. We do many occasions, and they were singing “Happy Birthday, and I remember saying, ‘Would you join in?’ And he stood up and sang a concert. He sang “Happy Birthday”! Robin Williams and Billy Crystal also came in together. They were two characters. I remember chatting and listening to the two of them banter back and forth, just like watching a movie.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.