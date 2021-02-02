Where to find and skate the Boston area’s best wild ice

And here also are a few safety tips. Be sure the ice is thick enough; at least six inches is needed to support activities like cross-country skiing and skating. Don’t skate on ice over moving water or near partially submerged stumps and rocks. Keep away from ice with air bubbles and always skate with a buddy.

As the mercury drops, lakes and ponds throughout New England become frozen playgrounds and make-shift ice rinks. Grab your skates (and a thermos of hot chocolate) and go find some wild ice. Here are a few suggestions.

There’s something charming and a little old-fashioned about ice skating outside on a natural frozen body of water. Some call it Nordic skating; others call it wild skating. We call it fun!

Chebacco Lake

This 209-acre lake spreads across the towns of Essex and Hamilton and is lined with cottages and homes. Come winter, it’s a popular spot for ice fishing and skating. Many lake homeowners clear patches of ice in front of their houses, but you should bring a shovel to claim your own spot (and be mindful and respectful of the residents). Take a spin, find out from the fishers what’s biting, and if it’s a windy day, you can watch ice boats, with sails and runners, zoom across the lake. There’s a small parking area at the public boat ramp off Chebacco Road in Hamilton on the southern shore. www.facebook.com/ChebaccoLakeWatershedAssociation

Aaron River Reservoir

Pack your skates, a picnic, and your hiking boots for a trip to this pretty reservoir on the South Shore. It’s located in Wompatuck State Park a 3,526-acre parcel, mostly in Hingham, but stretching into the towns of Cohasset, Scituate, and Norwell. There are woods, rivers, and ponds, and more than 40 miles of hiking trails. Enter the park from Lazell Street in Hingham and then drive to the boat launch area for access to the reservoir. www.nsrwa.org/listing/wompatuck-state-park

Jacobs Pond Conservation Area

Join the party (while social distancing outdoors, of course) as all types of winter enthusiasts enjoy their passions on 60-acre Jacobs Pond. It’s the centerpiece of the 189-acre preserve, owned by the town of Norwell. On a decent winter day, you’ll likely see ice boaters, cross-country skiers, and fellow wild-ice skaters. It’s also a popular place for ice fishing. “Be sure to take a look around while you skate,” says Kezia Bacon, nature columnist for the North & South Rivers Watershed Association. “The eastern shore of the pond remains undeveloped, and just across the road is the historic Jacobs Farm, its agricultural fields still in use.” From the Jacobs Lane parking area, follow the dirt road leading to the pond. www.nsrwa.org/listing/jacobs-pond-conservation-area

Clark Pond

You’ll have pretty views of salt marshes and tidal grasses as you glide the frozen surface of this lovely pond in the waterfront neighborhood of Great Neck in Ipswich. The pond pours over a dam and into the ocean on one end and is surrounded by summer homes and conservation land. It’s a popular gathering spot for skaters and ice boaters, and for others just out for a walk and looking for views and fresh air. Before or after your skating session, consider a stroll along nearby oceanfront Clark Beach, with views of Plum Island. Access is located off Clark Road. www.historicipswich.org

Redd’s Pond

This picturesque, small 1.81-acre pond in Marblehead is a popular spot for ice skating and local pick-up games of hockey. The historic pond, once used as the town reservoir, is named after Wilmot Redd, a local woman convicted of witchcraft during the Salem witch trials. The former site of Redd’s home is on the southeast corner of the pond. As you skate, take in views of Old Burial Hill, where some 600 Revolutionary War soldiers are buried. Access is located off Pond Street. www.marblehead.org/about-marblehead/pages/hidden-town-jewels

Frog Pond at Bartlett Mall

Skaters of all ages took to Frog Pond in Newburyport. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Come here on a sunny winter day and you’ll likely find a Currier and Ives scene, as hand-in-hand couples and families with young kids twirl and whirl around the pond, located in historic Bartlett Mall in downtown Newburyport. The expansive green space, dating back to the 1600s, has been grazing grounds for sheep, and training grounds for Revolutionary War soldiers. There are paths crisscrossing the park, and plenty of benches for onlookers. The park is located at the corner of High and Pond streets. www.newburyport.com/bartlet-mall

Needham Town Reservoir

When the weather has been consistently cold, the town of Needham checks to make sure the ice is thick enough and clears a smooth area for skating on its reservoir. Sometimes, the town turns on lights for a little extra festivity (and to extend the skating hours). There’s also a pleasant half-mile path and boardwalk through the woods, skirting the reservoir. Access and parking are off Dedham Road, behind the town public works building, and updates on ice conditions are posted on the town website. www.needhamma.gov/495/Park-Recreation

