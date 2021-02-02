Advice: We won’t cut ties with our daughter’s ex, and she’s mad

My husband and I are estranged from our daughter because she is angry at us for remaining friends with her ex. She is deeply religious but filled with hatred for him. Oxymoron? We choose our friends and will not stop this relationship to please her. She withholds the children from us, so we see them when they are with Dad. My therapist suggested I reach out. I have, but she insists on reliving her past hurts, which we refuse to do. She is a manipulator so I would like to suggest a priest as mediator. How can we make this situation better?

R.G. / Boston

It is a fact universally acknowledged that when a couple has an acrimonious split, one may have to choose a side. This is that. It’s him or her, and you picked him. That’s a one-way ticket to estrangement if you’re an old college pal, let alone a parent whose primary loyalty should be assumed. Actions have consequences; what did you expect?

You cannot make this situation “better” according to your definition, because your definition of “better” erases your daughter’s boundaries, agency, and ownership of her story. You can make this situation morally acceptable by ending your relationship with your daughter’s ex-husband; not going behind her back to get access to her children; not weaponizing her faith against her; being truly willing to examine your past actions toward her and take accountability; and finding a therapist who will call out your self-serving behavior rather than enable it. I sincerely wonder whether you will do these things, but you did ask.

A party invitation crossed my news feed, and I RSVP’d and ordered a gift. The day before, I checked the post and realized that the message was only intended for a particular list, but had gone to all friends of the host. I was not actually invited! I hadn’t heard anything from the hosts. I didn’t feel comfortable making up a reason for not attending, or just not showing, so I drove by, dropped off my gift, greeted the guest of honor, collected party favors, then left. What should I have done?

M.L. / Boston

Social errands and swag bags are much more exciting than they were this time last year, so I think you did the perfect thing. You could also have simply canceled your RSVP with a “So sorry, can’t make it after all!” — a statement requiring neither lie (“. . . because I’ve joined the witness-protection program!”) nor uncomfortable truth (“. . . because I now realize I was only alerted to your party, not invited to it”). Try to get in the habit of not giving excuses when you decline invitations; they can cause more problems than they solve, and sooner or later the reason will be something you don’t necessarily want to tell people. Close friends and significant events are exceptions, of course, but “no reasons” should be your default.

The accidental open house (open sidewalk?) was the hosts’ problem to solve; if they didn’t want the uninvited attendees to come, they should have contacted you.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.