ACLU sues R.I. attorney general over public records fee

The ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of Roger Williams University School of Law student Lindsay Koso, who is doing research for a law review article on state immigration law. One law requires the attorney general to give the legislature an annual report listing cases in which plea agreements were vacated because judges failed to tell criminal defendants that a plea could have adverse immigration consequences.

PROVIDENCE — The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island is suing the attorney general’s office, challenging a $225 fee charged to a law student for records regarding plea deals that could have immigration consequences.

Koso asked for copies of those reports. But, the ACLU said, Special Assistant Attorney General Adam Roach told her that, by his “conservative” estimate, it would take 15 hours to retrieve the reports, and that prepayment of $225 was required to search for the documents.

While the law allows public bodies to charge up to $15 an hour for search and retrieval of documents, the lawsuit calls that charge “per se unreasonable” because the public shouldn’t have to pay for reports that an agency is required to submit publicly. And the lawsuit says the $225 fee is so large that it would deter Koso or other members of the public from pursuing the records.

In a statement, Koso said she didn’t set out to sue the attorney general’s office — she was trying to write a paper that might help Rhode Island’s immigrant population.

“However, the difficulty I encountered while trying to access these records deeply concerns me,” she said. “If I am having this much trouble obtaining this information as a law student, imagine how difficult it must be for others.”

She hopes the lawsuit will help others get records that should be readily available. “Access to information that allows the public to better understand the workings of our government is essential,” she said.

Kristy dosReis, spokeswoman for Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, said, “When a member of the public requests information or records from our office, we make every effort to be as responsive as possible, whether a request is made under state public records laws or via a conventional ask by e-mail or phone. That is what we have endeavored to do here.”

She said Koso first contacted the office in October, and Koso filed a public records request in late October, asking for reports dating back to 2001 on how many plea deals were vacated because the court failed to inform a defendant that a plea might have immigration consequences.

The attorney general’s office provided the Globe with a copy of the most recent report, filed in January, which says there were no cases in 2020 in which pleas were vacated for that reason.

DosReis said the attorney general’s office told Koso that “due to the time frame encompassed in her request, it may take some time to collect the requested information” but that it would continue to collect data and other helpful information to assist with her research, beyond the scope of her original request, at no charge.

“In light of these prior communications, we were surprised to learn that a complaint was filed,” dosReis said. “In the interim, our team has continued to work on gathering information related to Ms. Koso’s request at no charge. It is disappointing that, rather than simply reach out to our office to inquire about the status of her inquiry, the ACLU opted to file a complaint instead.”

The ACLU said it often hears complaints about the charging of excessive Access to Public Records Act fees.

Two years ago, the group helped state Representative Patricia L. Morgan, a West Warwick Republican, when former Attorney General Peter F. Kilmartin demanded $3,750 in copying and retrieval costs for documents related to the spending of more than $50 million from a Google class-action lawsuit. When he took office, Neronha gave most of those documents to Morgan and refunded the $3,750.

In this lawsuit, the ACLU is asking the state Superior Court to declare that search fees cannot be charged by agencies for records “which are statutorily required to be prepared and publicly submitted by and between agencies or public bodies as defined in” the Access to Public Records Act, or that those fees be waived.

“Access to public records should not depend on a requestor’s ability to prepay a large search fee,” ACLU cooperating attorney Carolyn Medina said. “When a request seeks a report that one agency of government is required by statute to submit to another, any search fee at all is unreasonable and defeats the purpose of the statute that mandates the report in the first place.”





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.